 Asus 6z 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Asus 6Z 128GB

Asus 6Z 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹34,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
48 MP + 13 MP
48 MP + 13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Asus 6z 128gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 33.3 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 33.3 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Quick, v4.0
  • 02h 01m 28s
Camera
  • 48 MP f/1.79, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 13 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle (125° field-of-view) Camera(11 mm focal length)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exmor RS
  • F1.79
  • F1.79
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
Design
  • Twilight Silver, Midnight Black
  • 75.4 mm
  • 190 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 159.1 mm
  • 8.4 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 403 ppi
  • Yes
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 92 %
  • 83.63 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
General
  • 6Z 128GB
  • Zen UI
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Asus
  • June 26, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12.0 s
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • Adreno 640
Smart TV Features
  • 48 MP + 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 113 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • UFS 2.1
Asus 6z 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Asus 6Z 128Gb in India?

Asus 6Z 128Gb price in India at 38,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (48 MP + 13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus 6Z 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Asus 6Z 128Gb?

What is the Asus 6Z 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Asus 6Z 128Gb Waterproof?

    Asus 6z 128gb