Asus 6z 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Asus 6Z 256Gb in India?
Asus 6Z 256Gb price in India at 43,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (48 MP + 13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.
