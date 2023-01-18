 Asus 6z Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus 6Z

    Asus 6Z is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 31,999 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus 6Z from HT Tech. Buy Asus 6Z now with free delivery.
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,999
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 13 MP
    48 MP + 13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Asus 6z Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 33.3 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 33.3 Hours(3G)
    • 02h 01m 28s
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0
    Camera
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.79
    • Exmor RS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Dual
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 48 MP f/1.79, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 13 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle (125° field-of-view) Camera(11 mm focal length)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED
    Design
    • 75.4 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.4 mm
    • 190 grams
    • Twilight Silver, Midnight Black
    • 159.1 mm
    Display
    • 92 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 403 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 83.63 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • Asus
    • June 26, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zen UI
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • Zenfone 6Z
    • Asus Zenfone 6 2019, Asus Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 12.0 s
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 640
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Asus 6z