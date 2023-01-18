 Asus Rog Phone 5s 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G

    Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G

    Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    24 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G Price in India

    Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G is Rs.45,590 on amazon.in.

    Asus Rog Phone 5s 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 24 MP
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 65W: 70 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 0.9µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Phantom Black, Storm White
    • 238 grams
    • 173 mm
    • 77 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1200 nits
    • 144 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Yes
    • 82.07 %
    • 395 ppi
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 1080 x 2448 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • 20:4:9
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • ROG Phone 5s 5G
    • Android v11
    • February 18, 2022 (Official)
    • ROG UI
    • Asus
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.180 W/kg
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • Adreno 660
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 17.0 s
    • 5 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    Asus Rog Phone 5s 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Rog Phone 5S 5G in India?

    Asus Rog Phone 5S 5G price in India at 79,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus; RAM: 16 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Rog Phone 5S 5G?

    How many colors are available in Asus Rog Phone 5S 5G?

    What is the Asus Rog Phone 5S 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Rog Phone 5S 5G Waterproof?

    Asus Rog Phone 5s 5g