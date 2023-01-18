 Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64GB

    Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64GB is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.3 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 2.3 GHz
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Blue, Red, White
    • 77.2 mm
    • 170 grams
    • 152.5 mm
    • 10.9 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Oleophobic coating,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.79 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Asus
    • Zen UI
    • Zenfone 2 Deluxe
    • August 19, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Intel Atom Z3580
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 2.3 GHz
    • 4 GB
    • PowerVR G6430
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64Gb in India?

    Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64Gb price in India at 22,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z3580; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64Gb?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64Gb Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe 64gb