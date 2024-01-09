 Asus Zenfone Live 16gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Asus Phones Asus Zenfone Live 16GB

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,668 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928 Processor , 2650 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Live 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Live 16GB now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 09 January 2024
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
AsusZenfoneLive16GB_Display_5.0inches
AsusZenfoneLive16GB_FrontCamera_5MP
AsusZenfoneLive16GB_RAM_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P1571/heroimage/asus-zenfone-live-16gb.jpg_AsusZenfoneLive16GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P1571/heroimage/asus-zenfone-live-16gb.jpg_AsusZenfoneLive16GB_4
1/6 AsusZenfoneLive16GB_Display_5.0inches
2/6 AsusZenfoneLive16GB_FrontCamera_5MP"
3/6 AsusZenfoneLive16GB_RAM_2GB"
4/6 AsusZenfoneLive16GB_3"
View all Images 5/6 AsusZenfoneLive16GB_4"
Key Specs
₹7,668
16 GB
5.0 inches
Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928
13 MP
5 MP
2650 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB in India is Rs. 7,668.  This is the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB base model with 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Navy Black, Rose Pink and Shimmer Gold. ...Read More

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Navy Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Asus Zenfone Live 16gb Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Battery

    2650 mAh

  • Display

    5.0 inches

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP

Battery

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2650 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 158. Hours(3G)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 24 Hours(3G)

Design

  • Graphics

    Adreno 305

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928

  • CPU

    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Architecture

    32 bit

Display

  • Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    67.97 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    294 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)

Front Camera

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

General

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Launch Date

    May 24, 2017 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Zen UI

Main Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • OIS

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

Performance

  • Weight

    120 grams

  • Height

    141.1 mm Compare Size

  • Width

    71.7 mm

  • Colours

    Navy Black, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

Sensors

  • Applications

    BeautyLive

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Asus

26% OFF
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
  • 18 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Storm White
26% OFF
Asus ROG Phone 3 256GB
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Black
31% OFF
Asus ROG Phone 2 512GB
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Black
Asus Mobiles

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB Competitors

Itel Vision 3 Turbo
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Multi Green
I Kall Z11 Pro
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
I Kall Z12 Pro
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
I Kall K401 Pro
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB News

Asus ROG Phone 8

CES 2024 - top products launched: laptops, chips, mobiles to TVs, check them all out

09 Jan 2024
The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected.

Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know

01 Nov 2023
Asus ZenFone 9

Asus rolls out Android 13 update for Zenfone 9

10 Dec 2022
Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6 launch CONFIRMED! Know when and what to expect

03 Jun 2022
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Asus Zenfone Live 16gb FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb in India?

Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb price in India at 7,668 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2650 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb?

Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 13 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb?

Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb is available in Navy Black, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold colors. It is priced at 7,668 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2650 mAh.

How long does the Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb last?

Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb battery lasts for Up to 158. Hours(3G). It is priced at 7,668 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2650 mAh.

What is the Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb Battery Capacity?

Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb has a 2650 mAh battery.

Is Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb Waterproof?

Asus Zenfone Live 16Gb comes with waterproof.
View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Asus Zenfone Live 16gb