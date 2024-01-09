Asus Zenfone Live 16gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Navy Black
The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB in India is Rs. 7,668. This is the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB base model with 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Navy Black, Rose Pink and Shimmer Gold. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.