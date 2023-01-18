 Blackberry Passport Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Blackberry Phones Blackberry Passport

    Blackberry Passport

    Blackberry Passport is a Blackberry v10.3 phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 3450 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Blackberry Passport from HT Tech. Buy Blackberry Passport now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21533/heroimage/blackberry-passport-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21533/images/Design/blackberry-passport-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    32 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Krait 400
    13 MP
    2 MP
    3450 mAh
    Blackberry v10.3
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    32 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    13 MP
    3450 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Blackberry Passport Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 3450 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 444 Hours(3G) / Up to 432 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 444 Hours(3G) / Up to 432 Hours(2G)
    • 3450 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 2 MP Front Camera
    • 1280x720 fps
    • F2.0
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 90.3 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • 196 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 128 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • LCD
    • 56.52 %
    • Full HD (1440 x 1440 pixels)
    • 453 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 16M
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Blackberry v10.3
    • Blackberry
    • October 4, 2014 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Passport
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, Xvid, DivX
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: eAAC+, FLAC, MP3, WAV, WMA
    • Yes, Video Formats: H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, Xvid, DivX
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Dual antennas
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Dual antennas
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AA
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Krait 400
    • LPDDR3
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 330
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, HTML5
    • Yes, Push e-mail
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    • Yes
    • World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.0
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Blackberry Passport FAQs

    What is the price of the Blackberry Passport in India?

    Blackberry Passport price in India at 27,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AA; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Blackberry Passport?

    How many colors are available in Blackberry Passport?

    How long does the Blackberry Passport last?

    What is the Blackberry Passport Battery Capacity?

    Is Blackberry Passport Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Blackberry Passport