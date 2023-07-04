 Blackberry Z10 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Blackberry Phones Blackberry Z10

Blackberry Z10

Blackberry Z10 is a Blackberry v10 phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Blackberry Z10 from HT Tech. Buy Blackberry Z10 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
BlackberryZ10_Display_4.2inches(10.67cm)
BlackberryZ10_FrontCamera_2MP
BlackberryZ10_Display_4.2inches(10.67cm)
BlackberryZ10_FrontCamera_2MP"
Key Specs
₹19,990
16 GB
4.2 inches (10.67 cm)
Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
8 MP
2 MP
1800 mAh
Blackberry v10
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹19,990
16 GB
4.2 inches (10.67 cm)
8 MP
1800 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Blackberry Z10 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 1800 mAh
  • 2 MP
  • 4.2 inches (10.67 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 312 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
  • 1800 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Yes
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Single
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 2 MP Front Camera
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • 136 grams
  • 65.6 mm
  • 9 mm
  • 130 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Black, White
Display
  • 355 ppi
  • 16M
  • 768 x 1280 pixels
  • 58.88 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 4.2 inches (10.67 cm)
  • LCD
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Blackberry v10
  • January 27, 2013 (Official)
  • No
  • Blackberry
  • Z10
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: ASF, H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, Xvid, DivX
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: ASF, H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, Xvid, DivX
  • No
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, eAAC+, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3, MP4, OGG, WAV, WMA
  • Voice Memo, Voice dialing
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • YesMicro HDMI (Type D)
  • Yes, v4
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
Performance
  • LPDDR2
  • 2 GB
  • Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960
  • Adreno 225
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Yes, HTML5
  • Yes, MIDP 2.1
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Push e-mail
  • Yes, Other
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Blackberry Z10 FAQs

What is the price of the Blackberry Z10 in India?

Blackberry Z10 price in India at 4,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Blackberry Z10?

How many colors are available in Blackberry Z10?

How long does the Blackberry Z10 last?

What is the Blackberry Z10 Battery Capacity?

Is Blackberry Z10 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Blackberry Z10