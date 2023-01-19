 Comio C2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Comio C2

    Comio C2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio C2 from HT Tech. Buy Comio C2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,199
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Comio C2 Price in India

    Comio C2 price in India starts at Rs.7,199. The lowest price of Comio C2 is Rs.6,695 on amazon.in.

    Comio C2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Royal Black, Royal Blue
    • 144 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 71.6 mm
    Display
    • 66.69 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 4, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • Comio
    • C2
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Comio C2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Comio C2 in India?

    Comio C2 price in India at 6,695 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Comio C2?

    How many colors are available in Comio C2?

    What is the Comio C2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Comio C2 Waterproof?

