Comio X1 Note Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Comio X1 Note Comio X1 Note is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.45 GHz Processor , 2900 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio X1 Note from HT Tech. Buy Comio X1 Note now with free delivery.