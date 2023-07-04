 Comio X1 Note Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Comio X1 Note

Comio X1 Note is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.45 GHz Processor , 2900 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio X1 Note from HT Tech. Buy Comio X1 Note now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
6 inches (15.24 cm)
Quad core, 1.45 GHz
13 MP + 5 MP
8 MP
2900 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
3 GB
Comio X1 Note Full Specifications

Comio X1 Note Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
  • 2900 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • F2.2
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.4
  • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • CMOS
  • 4208 x 3120 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Single
Design
  • 76 mm
  • 162.8 mm
  • 8.05 mm
  • Royal Blue, Sunrise Gold
Display
  • Yes
  • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 18:9
  • 75.09 %
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • 402 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • X1 Note
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Yes
  • May 22, 2018 (Official)
  • Comio
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • MediaTek MT8735
  • 3 GB
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • Quad core, 1.45 GHz
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 25 GB
Comio X1 Note FAQs

What is the price of the Comio X1 Note in India?

Comio X1 Note price in India at 8,995 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT8735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Comio X1 Note?

How many colors are available in Comio X1 Note?

How long does the Comio X1 Note last?

What is the Comio X1 Note Battery Capacity?

Is Comio X1 Note Waterproof?

    Comio X1 Note