 Coolpad Mega 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Coolpad Mega 3

    Coolpad Mega 3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Mega 3 from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Mega 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Coolpad Mega 3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • 3050 mAh
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 154.4 mm
    • Gold, Grey, White
    • 170.5 grams
    • 8.3 mm
    • 76.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.16 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Mega 3
    • No
    • December 7, 2016 (Official)
    • Coolpad
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Cool UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Triple SIM, GSM+GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.678 W/kg, Body: 0.658 W/kg
    • GSM: 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Coolpad Mega 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Coolpad Mega 3 in India?

    Coolpad Mega 3 price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3050 mAh.

    Coolpad Mega 3