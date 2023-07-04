Coolpad Note 8 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Coolpad Note 8 in India?
Coolpad Note 8 price in India at 7,290 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.
