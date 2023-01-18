 Dazen 6a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Dazen 6A

    Dazen 6A is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Dazen 6a Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 77.1 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • Dazen
    • 6A
    • July 11, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Dazen 6a FAQs

    What is the price of the Dazen 6A in India?

    Dazen 6A price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Dazen 6A?

    How many colors are available in Dazen 6A?

    What is the Dazen 6A Battery Capacity?

    Is Dazen 6A Waterproof?

    View More

    Dazen 6a