 Doogee V20s - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
DoogeeV20s_Display_6.43inches(16.33cm)
DoogeeV20s_FrontCamera_20MP
DoogeeV20s_RAM_12GB
Release date : 20 Apr 2024

Doogee V20s

Doogee V20s is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 47,499 in India with 50 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee V20s from HT Tech. Buy Doogee V20s now with free delivery.
Black Orange
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.43 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP

Doogee V20s Price in India

The starting price for the Doogee V20s in India is Rs. 47,499.  This is the Doogee V20s base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Orange.

Doogee V20s

Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
Out of Stock
10% off

DOOGEE V Max 5G Rugged Android Mobile Phone 12Gb+256Gb,108MP + 20MP Night Vision Camera,6.58 FHD+ Display Massive 22000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging + OTG Reverse Charging

DOOGEE V Max 5G Rugged Android Mobile Phone 12Gb+256Gb,108MP + 20MP Night Vision Camera,6.58" FHD+ Display Massive 22000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging + OTG Reverse Charging (Black)
₹63,000 ₹56,500
Buy Now

More from Doogee

10% OFF

Doogee V Max
  • Sunshine Gold
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹56,500 ₹63,000
Buy Now
Doogee V20s Doogee V Max
45% OFF

Doogee S98 Pro
  • Classic Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹38,500 ₹70,049
Buy Now
Doogee V20s Doogee S98 Pro

Doogee V30
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹48,850
Check Details
Doogee V20s Doogee V30
Doogee Mobiles

Doogee V20s Competitors

12% OFF

IQOO 12 5G
  • Legend
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹52,999 ₹59,999
Buy Now
Doogee V20s Iqoo 12 5g

OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,998
Buy Now
Doogee V20s Oneplus 12r
19% OFF

Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹48,799 ₹59,900
Buy Now
Doogee V20s Apple Iphone 13

OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G
  • Silvery Grey
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹49,499
Check Details
Doogee V20s Oppo Reno10 Pro Plus 5g

Doogee V20s Full Specifications

  • Display

    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6020

  • Front Camera

    20 MP

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP

  • Standby time

    Up to 325 Hours(2G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Height

    170.9 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    14 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant, IP68, IP69K

  • Colours

    Black, Orange

  • Width

    81.9 mm

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    85 %

  • Resolution

    1080x2408 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    71.32 %

  • Pixel Density

    410 ppi

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Resolution

    20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 fps 1280x720 fps 720x480 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Launch Date

    April 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Doogee

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 fps 1280x720 fps 720x480 fps 2560x1440 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera 24 MP f/1.8 8 MP, Wide Angle, Macro Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Custom Watermark

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6020

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    7 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
Tech Videos

Mobiles News

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

iPhone 16 launch roundup: Display, camera and performance- What to expect in 2024

09 Jun 2024
Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

09 Jun 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here’s what to expect- Camera, processor and more

09 Jun 2024
iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news’: Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

08 Jun 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Doogee Mobile Doogee V20s

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Doogee Mobile Doogee V20s

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Doogee V20s