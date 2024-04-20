Doogee V20s - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Doogee V20s is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 47,499 in India with 50 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee V20s from HT Tech. Buy Doogee V20s now with free delivery.
Black
Orange
256 GB
Key Specs
RAM
12 GB
Display
6.43 inches
Battery
6000 mAh
Rear Camera
50 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP
Doogee V20s Price in India
The starting price for the Doogee V20s in India is Rs. 47,499. This is the Doogee V20s base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Orange.
Doogee V20s
Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
