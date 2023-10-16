300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever

Have you ever played Minecraft game? Well, it is one of the most popular online video games that was launched in 2009. Since its release, it has been gaining popularity and it is setting records and breaking them too. In the realm of video games, where titles often rise and fall in popularity, Minecraft stands as a strong pillar. Recently, it achieved yet another milestone by selling over 300 million copies, solidifying its status as the best-selling video game of all time.

Minecraft 3D sandbox game

Minecraft is a 3D sandbox game that has been captivating players since its release in 2009. It has spanned generations, and entertained both the young and the more mature gaming enthusiasts. Helen Chiang, head of Mojang Studios, expressed her astonishment, stating, "As we approach the 15th anniversary,Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold, a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks."

The announcement of this remarkable feat took place during Minecraft Live 2023, a livestream event that shares news and community updates, and even lets players vote on new in-game creatures. This year, the choices for the next addition include a crab, an armadillo, and a penguin.

According to the report by The Verge, the best-selling music album of all time, Michael Jackson's "Thriller," sold around 70 million copies. The best-selling console, the PlayStation 2, reached 155 million units. Even the second-best-selling video game of all time, Grand Theft Auto V, lags far behind with 185 million copies sold. Minecraft has truly redefined the benchmark for success in the gaming industry.

Minecraft is popular worldwide as it has the ability to grant players unparalleled creative freedom. Despite being one of the most popular online games, Minecraft stays away from including NFTs in the game. The game's online play allows players to collaborate and create entire worlds limited only by their imagination. A prime example of this collaborative creativity is the 1:1 recreation of New York City, brought to life by a staggering 2,700 gamers working together. As Minecraft continues to create a buzz in the gaming world, its enduring popularity showcases the charm of the sandbox experience it offers.

