Icon
Home Gaming News 5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more

5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more

The GTA 6 trailer did not reveal much about the likely mechanics, missions, and such. However, leaks have already given us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6. Check out the top 5 GTA 6 rumours.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 27 2023, 20:26 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6 will feature dual protagonists, as seen in the GTA 6 trailer. Know the top 5 GTA 6 rumours. (Rockstar Games)

Even though the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 is almost two years away, it has already started shattering records. The GTA 6 trailer amassed a staggering 93 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr. Beast. Although it did give away the game's setting as well as the protagonists, the GTA 6 trailer did not reveal much about the likely mechanics, missions, and such. However, leaks have already given us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6. Check out the top 5 GTA 6 rumours.

1. Dual protagonists

For the first time ever, GTA 6 is set to feature not one but two playable characters. The GTA 6 trailer showed two playable protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female. The female, named Lucia, and the unnamed male protagonist (likely Jason), were seen holding up a diner together. This is potentially the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA 3D series.

2. AI features

As per the reports, GTA 6 could feature improved NPC interactions, with generative AI being involved. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, NPCs might actually converse and have their daily routines instead of being static. AI could also affect how the other player reacts in GTA 6. When the player is controlling one protagonist, the other one will reportedly make their way around the map instead of simply following the player. The use of AI could also result in better traffic movement, as vehicles will make their way around the city sensibly, instead of simply driving without actually going anywhere.

3. Enterable buildings

While GTA 6's open world is touted to be bigger and better than any previous Grand Theft Auto game, it is also expected to be more lived-in and interactive. As per the leaks, GTA 6's Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. It would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter.

4. Various tools

According to leaks, GTA 6 is expected to feature an auto-dialer, pool cue, and various golf clubs such as driver, putter wedge, and iron. Players might also get a crowbar, and a cut-off tool for opening chained doors, fences, and containers. Leaks also suggest that players will have access to a Slim Jim. However, they will only be able to open older cars, with it, and newer vehicles with modern systems won't be accessible. To gain access to modern and luxury vehicles in the game, players might have to use the Immobilizer Bypass which allows them to hack the immobilizer using the PDA by matching the code. When committing a crime, players in GTA 6 can prevent police from finding them by using a Tracker Jammer device, which stops GPS devices from transmitting or receiving signals.

5. Map DLCs

Even though GTA 6 has a Vice City setting, it is likely that other maps could be added in the future. Unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs. Therefore, it is possible that we could see maps from other GTA games added to GTA 6, such as Los Santos, and Liberty City.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 20:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon