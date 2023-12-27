5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more

Even though the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 is almost two years away, it has already started shattering records. The GTA 6 trailer amassed a staggering 93 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr. Beast. Although it did give away the game's setting as well as the protagonists, the GTA 6 trailer did not reveal much about the likely mechanics, missions, and such. However, leaks have already given us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6. Check out the top 5 GTA 6 rumours.

1. Dual protagonists

For the first time ever, GTA 6 is set to feature not one but two playable characters. The GTA 6 trailer showed two playable protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female. The female, named Lucia, and the unnamed male protagonist (likely Jason), were seen holding up a diner together. This is potentially the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA 3D series.

2. AI features

As per the reports, GTA 6 could feature improved NPC interactions, with generative AI being involved. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, NPCs might actually converse and have their daily routines instead of being static. AI could also affect how the other player reacts in GTA 6. When the player is controlling one protagonist, the other one will reportedly make their way around the map instead of simply following the player. The use of AI could also result in better traffic movement, as vehicles will make their way around the city sensibly, instead of simply driving without actually going anywhere.

3. Enterable buildings

While GTA 6's open world is touted to be bigger and better than any previous Grand Theft Auto game, it is also expected to be more lived-in and interactive. As per the leaks, GTA 6's Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. It would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter.

4. Various tools

According to leaks, GTA 6 is expected to feature an auto-dialer, pool cue, and various golf clubs such as driver, putter wedge, and iron. Players might also get a crowbar, and a cut-off tool for opening chained doors, fences, and containers. Leaks also suggest that players will have access to a Slim Jim. However, they will only be able to open older cars, with it, and newer vehicles with modern systems won't be accessible. To gain access to modern and luxury vehicles in the game, players might have to use the Immobilizer Bypass which allows them to hack the immobilizer using the PDA by matching the code. When committing a crime, players in GTA 6 can prevent police from finding them by using a Tracker Jammer device, which stops GPS devices from transmitting or receiving signals.

5. Map DLCs

Even though GTA 6 has a Vice City setting, it is likely that other maps could be added in the future. Unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs. Therefore, it is possible that we could see maps from other GTA games added to GTA 6, such as Los Santos, and Liberty City.