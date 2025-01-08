5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)

If you're itching to dive into an open-world game like GTA but can't wait for GTA 6, set to release later this year in 2025, we've compiled a list of five must-play titles. From classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to modern RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077, there's something here for everyone. Read on.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't in a good state when it first launched, but CD Projekt Red has completely turned things around through a series of updates. Not only does the game feature a futuristic storyline, but it also incorporates tried-and-true RPG elements, making it an enjoyable experience for RPG enthusiasts.

Imagine if a GTA game were set in the future—Cyberpunk 2077 would be close.

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to Red Dead Redemption, so you don't need to play the first game to follow the story. It tells the tale of Arthur Morgan and his gang, set in the Wild West.

Think of it as a GTA-like game, but in the rugged days of old. From massive heists to gang wars, hunting, exploring mountain ranges, and uncovering mysteries, the game offers an once in a lifetime experience. It's a must-play in our books.

3. The Watch Dogs Series

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs series is as close to GTA as it gets, but with its own unique twist. The games focus on hacking, puzzle-solving, and more, adding layers of complexity to the gameplay.

There have been multiple instalments in the series, including the original Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2, and Watch Dogs: Legion. Each offers a distinctive flavour of open-world exploration and cybernetic intrigue.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you must play both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. These games are fantastic RPGs that excel in their exploration mechanics.

While you can head straight to the main boss, the real charm lies in the sheer volume of content and the freedom to explore. Breath of the Wild is a timeless classic, and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, builds on that foundation. These games are essential for any Switch owner.

5. Ghost of Tsushima

This PlayStation exclusive initially launched on the PS4, but the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on the PS5 offers improved visuals and a 4K 60fps experience. The game tells the gripping story of Jin Sakai and his battle against the Mongol invasion. Imagine a Japanese version of Assassin's Creed—it involves stealth, direct combat, and multiple gameplay options. The storyline is gripping, making it one of the best PlayStation exclusives of the last decade. It's highly recommended to play this masterpiece before the sequel, Ghost of Yotei, is released.