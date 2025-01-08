WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

WWE has confirmed that WWE 2K25 will soon be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This announcement came on January 7, following a historic event where WWE's Monday Night RAW aired live on Netflix for the first time. During the special broadcast, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took the opportunity to unveil the latest instalment of the WWE 2K video game franchise, WWE 2K25.

Alongside the announcement, digital store pages went live, revealing that the game will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, WWE has yet to provide a specific release date. Fans can expect additional details to be shared on January 28, 2025.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

No better way to celebrate the debut of #RAWonNetflix than with a special first look at #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/yEaLXH2Wx4 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 7, 2025

Also read: Nvidia GeForce Now launches in India, bringing cloud gaming and AAA titles to more gamers

In a post shared on X, WWE encouraged followers to add the game to their wishlist, offering a link to the official WWE 2K website. The post highlights the game's features, promising a major upgrade for the franchise. According to the website, WWE 2K25 will bring a new level of excitement with more dynamic gameplay, iconic Superstars, and several game-changing features. More specifics about these elements will be revealed later this month.

Also read: NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered

Confirmed Wrestlers for WWE 2K25

WWE 2K, a series known for its wrestling simulation, allows players to step into the ring as their favourite WWE Superstars or create their own characters. Since the first release, WWE 2K14, the series has continued to expand its roster and features, providing a detailed and immersive wrestling experience.

So far, several wrestlers have been confirmed for WWE 2K25, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, and Bayley. These first images showcase the developers' focus on realism, ensuring that fans will experience a true-to-life wrestling environment.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details

What's Next for WWE 2K25?

As January's reveal approaches, WWE fans are eager for a closer look at the game's mechanics, match types, and expanded roster. WWE 2K25 has generated significant excitement, with many anticipating new features that could redefine the gaming experience. With promises of a bigger, bolder, and better game, this new instalment is set to captivate wrestling enthusiasts when it arrives.