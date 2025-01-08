Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Nvidia GeForce Now launches in India, bringing cloud gaming and AAA titles to more gamers

Nvidia GeForce Now launches in India, bringing cloud gaming and AAA titles to more gamers

Nvidia is bringing its GeForce Now cloud gaming service to India in 2025, offering gamers seamless access to AAA titles without high-end hardware.

Nvidia is launching GeForce Now in India, bringing cloud gaming to more gamers in 2025. (Nvidia)

Nvidia is expanding its presence in the gaming industry with a major new initiative. The company is set to launch its GeForce Now cloud-gaming service in India in the first half of 2025. This move follows the establishment of a GeForce RTX-powered data centre in India, which will support the service and offer Indian gamers a new way to access high-quality gaming experiences.

Nvidia Bringing AAA Games to Indian Gamers

The GeForce Now service will enable gamers in India to stream AAA titles directly to their devices, including smartphones and tablets, without needing high-end hardware. By leveraging Nvidia's powerful GPUs in the new data centre, the service will allow users to play the latest games in real-time, making gaming more accessible than ever before.


This move is part of Nvidia's broader strategy to expand cloud gaming globally. The company has already launched GeForce Now in Japan, Colombia, and Chile and plans to introduce the service to Latin America. Nvidia's collaboration with Digevo in these regions highlights its efforts to bring top-tier gaming to players worldwide, regardless of their location or device.

GeForce Now Membership Plans

GeForce Now will offer two membership options: Performance and Ultimate. The Performance plan provides gamers with features like short queue times, 1440p streaming, up to 60 fps, and a maximum session length of six hours. It is powered by a GeForce RTX GPU and an eight-core CPU. The Ultimate plan offers an even more advanced experience, with 4K 240 fps streaming, DLSS Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex, Cloud G-Sync, and Surround 5.1 and 7.1 sound, all delivered through a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and a 16-core CPU.

GeForce Now on Steam Deck

In addition, Nvidia is bringing the GeForce Now app to the Steam Deck, allowing users to enjoy the Ultimate plan's benefits on this popular gaming device. This integration also promises improved battery life due to more efficient power consumption.

Nvidia's GeForce Now expansion into India, along with its growing cloud gaming service worldwide, marks an important shift in the gaming landscape. The company's focus on making high-performance gaming available on a range of devices will likely reshape the gaming experience for millions of players.

