Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more

Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games February 2023: Amazon is giving away games such as The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master and more.

Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games February 2023: Who doesn't love free games? If you're an avid gamer, you must have an eye on game giveaways by various platforms such as Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam and more from time to time. Recently, Epic Games Store gave away 15 free games during the Christmas period. Amazon also has its own gaming service called Amazon Prime Gaming. Although it wasn't available in India, Amazon quietly launched it just days before Christmas, giving people a chance to grab great deals during its Christmas sale.

Like other platforms, Amazon Prime Gaming also gives away a few games every month, albeit to its members. However, just like the PlayStation Plus subscription, you need to have a subscription to claim the free games on Amazon Prime Gaming.

For the month of February, Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away as many as 9 games to its subscribers. Players should note that the giveaway period is limited and you need to add the game to your library before the giveaway period ends to keep it forever.

Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games February 2023

1. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - 2 February

2. Onsen Master - 2 February

3. Aerial Knight's Never Yield - 16 February

4. Divine Knockout - 16 February

5. One Hand Clapping - 16 February

6. BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad - 16 February

7. Space Crew: Legendary Edition - 23 February

8. Tunche - 23 February

9. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator - 23 February

How to grab Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games

To play free games given away every month, you will need a subscription to the service, of which Amazon Prime Video provides monthly, quarterly and yearly subscriptions to choose from. The only way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get the Amazon Prime, Prime Video, Amazon Music subscription and Amazon Prime Gaming, all combined with this plan.

Along with access to free games every month, players also get weapons, characters, skins, boosts, upgrades, and more to help them level up and advance in the game.