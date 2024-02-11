 Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy | Gaming News
Excitement for GTA 6 boosts interest in GTA Trilogy on Netflix, leading to increased downloads and sales.

Updated on: Feb 11 2024, 16:29 IST
Excitement for the upcoming GTA 6 boosts GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games, leading to a surge in downloads and renewed interest.
The anticipation surrounding GTA 6 has ignited a surge in interest for decades-old GTA Trilogy titles on Netflix's gaming platform. Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnik, revealed during a recent earnings call that the "Grand Theft Auto Trilogy" dominated downloads on Netflix Games following the announcement of "GTA 6."

Renewed Interest in Classic Titles

The GTA Trilogy, comprising Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, originally released between 2001 and 2004, was bundled and re-released in 2021, Business Insider reported.

Netflix's Gaming Platform

Netflix Games, introduced in 2021 to enhance user engagement, saw a swift rise in popularity after incorporating the "Grand Theft Auto Trilogy" into its catalogue, according to reports from Netflix.

Impact of 'GTA 6' Announcement

Zelnik attributed this surge in interest to the "halo effect" generated by the announcement of "GTA 6," indicating that any news related to the GTA franchise sparks heightened excitement among fans.

Furthermore, sales of Grand Theft Auto 5 exceeded expectations in the last quarter, surpassing 195 million units sold since its 2013 release. Despite the anticipation for the upcoming GTA sequel, slated for release in 2025, the lengthy wait time caused a temporary dip in Take Two's stock price. The announcement of GTA 6 generated significant online buzz, with its debut trailer becoming the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube, amassing over 170 million views.

Zelnik praised the partnership with Netflix for launching the "GTA Trilogy" on its platform, deeming it a "resounding success." He expressed interest in further collaborations with Netflix Games, provided they align with consumer preferences and economic viability.

With plans to launch numerous new titles in the coming years, Take-Two anticipates a potentially transformative period ahead, expecting revenue to exceed $7 billion for fiscal year 2025, as indicated during the earnings call.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 16:29 IST
