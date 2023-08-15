Home Gaming News Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list

When you are stuck at certain points in GTA V, utilizing cheat codes could be your solution. Know these cheat codes and how to activate them on PS5, PC and Xbox.

GTA V cheat codes: Grand Theft Auto V is played by millions of gamers around the world. Ever since its launch, it has been one of the most played games in the period and is immensely popular. However, the game is not easy to play. These are some tricky missions, that may take you many attempts and multiple hours to clear them. And if you are looking for an easier workaround, you need to know about these GTA V cheat codes, no matter if you are playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox.

Integrating GTA V cheat codes is very easy no matter if you are a newcomer or a pro player. Check out the latest cheat codes which will further enhance your gaming experience. Let's get started!

Lower wanted level:

PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

PC: LAWYERUP

All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787

Raise wanted level cheats:

PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

PC: FUGITIVE

All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483

Full health and armour:

PS5/PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE

All Platforms: 1-999-887-853

Parachute cheats:

PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

PC: SKYDIVE

All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483

Unlock all weapons and ammo:

PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB

PC: TOOLUP

All Platforms: 1-999-866-587

God Mode cheats:

PS5/PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

PC: PAINKILLER

All Platforms: 1-999-7246-545-537

Full special ability meter:

PS5/PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

PC: POWERUP

All Platforms: 1-999-769-3787

Bad drivers:

PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

PC: SNOWDAY

All Platforms: 1-999-7669-329

