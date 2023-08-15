Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
When you are stuck at certain points in GTA V, utilizing cheat codes could be your solution. Know these cheat codes and how to activate them on PS5, PC and Xbox.
GTA V cheat codes: Grand Theft Auto V is played by millions of gamers around the world. Ever since its launch, it has been one of the most played games in the period and is immensely popular. However, the game is not easy to play. These are some tricky missions, that may take you many attempts and multiple hours to clear them. And if you are looking for an easier workaround, you need to know about these GTA V cheat codes, no matter if you are playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox.
Integrating GTA V cheat codes is very easy no matter if you are a newcomer or a pro player. Check out the latest cheat codes which will further enhance your gaming experience. Let's get started!
Lower wanted level:
PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
PC: LAWYERUP
All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787
Raise wanted level cheats:
PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
PC: FUGITIVE
All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483
Full health and armour:
PS5/PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
PC: TURTLE
All Platforms: 1-999-887-853
Parachute cheats:
PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
PC: SKYDIVE
All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483
Unlock all weapons and ammo:
PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB
PC: TOOLUP
All Platforms: 1-999-866-587
God Mode cheats:
PS5/PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
PC: PAINKILLER
All Platforms: 1-999-7246-545-537
Full special ability meter:
PS5/PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
PC: POWERUP
All Platforms: 1-999-769-3787
Bad drivers:
PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
Xbox S|X/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
PC: SNOWDAY
All Platforms: 1-999-7669-329
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71692071571038