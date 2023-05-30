BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

After a long wait, the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has made its return to India. The game was officially released to Play Store and App Store on Monday, May 29. Alongside, the BGMI 2.5 update was also dropped that brought some new changes and features to the game including a new map and voice packs featuring popular BGMI streamers Mortal and Thug. Fans who have been waiting for ten months for the game to return can now not only play the game but also enjoy these new and cool updates.

BGMI 2.5 update is live

BGMI has returned with a bang as developers have also added the new 2.5 update. The update can be downloaded from App Store and Play Store. The update has both upgraded the gameplay and added new features to the game. One of the major changes to the game is Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. It is a 1x1 map of a tropical resort island and is the smallest map in the game. It features game mechanics such as zipline and elevators. You also get to see zorb balls, a swimming pool, combustible buildings, and destructible jars.

Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun. New events will soon be introduced to the game as well. The events include a 7-day event called Underworld Unleashed that will give out a permanent purple-grade underworld guardian set, a 15-day event called Race To The Top In Battlegrounds which will give a permanent pink-grade Badlands Punk outfit, Hot Drop Into The Battlegrounds, a 10-day event which will let you win a permanent pink grade sandstrom Set and a 15-day event called Gameplay Glory which will allow players to win a permanent pink grade Noble Lineage set.

BGMI voice packs

Additionally, the game also gets two new voice packs that contain the voices of popular YouTube streamers and pro gamers Mortal (Naman Mathur) and Thug (Animesh Agarwal). The voice pack will feature their popular voice lines as commands. The commands are available in both Hindi and English languages. But it should be noted that the voice packs are not available for free. They will have to be purchased from the in-game store.

The new version of the game now comes with specific time limits. Players under the age of 18 can play the game for 3 hours a day and those above the age of 18 can only play it for 6 hours a day.