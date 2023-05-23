Home Gaming News BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation

BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was previously reported to be available for download. However, that is not the case. The game has not been released to the public. Krafton has released an official statement explaining the situation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 11:28 IST
BGMI to make a comeback? CHECK what the banned game said
BGMI
1/6 After a 10-month-long ban by the government of India, some relief might finally be coming for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. Some reports earlier suggested that the ban on the game might have been lifted, and now Krafton has released an official statement revealing that the game might soon make a comeback. (BGMI)
BGMI
2/6 Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)...We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”. (BGMI)
image caption
3/6 According to reports, the government has unbanned the game for a temporary period of three months during which the game would be monitored and analysed by officials. If the app is found to violate any of the rules of the country, it can get banned again. However, if it passes the monitoring period, it is likely to gain a permanent unbanned status.  (Divya / HT Tech)
BGMI
4/6 Some reports have also highlighted that the game will have to make some adjustments before it is available to download. These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day.  (BGMI)
Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game.
5/6 Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game. (BGMI)
There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon.
6/6 There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon. (Pixabay)
BGMI
View all Images
Krafton, the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has explained that the game is not available to be downloaded for everyone at the moment. (BGMI)

Yesterday, May 22, some reports claimed that the popular battle royale mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, was available for download on Play Store and that players could download and play the game. However, we, at HT tech, discovered that the download links were not working for some users. It turns out that the game is not really available to download for everyone as it has not made been released to the public yet. Krafton, the company behind the game, was running a close track testing for beta users only.

In a statement, Krafton said, “Currently, the closed test track for BGMI is updated. Those who opted for a public test for the game before its launch are expected to get a message which takes them to play store for downloading the game. However, the link wont work and the game cannot be downloaded as the servers have been shut. We also understand that some other users who had not opted for the closed test are also getting this message. This is a technical error and we are working on resolving it”.

BGMI is not yet available to play

It turns out that the game was not supposed to be shown available on Play Store and it was a glitch that gave the impression that the game was back already. It should be noted that the App Store did not list the game, so the issue was only seen on Google Play Store.

As the company revealed, the game is not playable at the moment.

The reports of the government lifting the ban on BGMI first came on Friday, after which Krafton also issued a statement expressing its gratitude to the Indian regulators for allowing the game back. However, it does not appear that the game will be back for a while as it is still under beta testing.

Some reports have claimed that the game has been unbanned for a temporary period of three months during which it would be under monitoring by the government. If the game is found to not violate any regulations that previously resulted in its ban, then it could be allowed on a permanent basis.

First Published Date: 23 May, 10:45 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets