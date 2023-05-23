BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation

Yesterday, May 22, some reports claimed that the popular battle royale mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, was available for download on Play Store and that players could download and play the game. However, we, at HT tech, discovered that the download links were not working for some users. It turns out that the game is not really available to download for everyone as it has not made been released to the public yet. Krafton, the company behind the game, was running a close track testing for beta users only.

In a statement, Krafton said, “Currently, the closed test track for BGMI is updated. Those who opted for a public test for the game before its launch are expected to get a message which takes them to play store for downloading the game. However, the link wont work and the game cannot be downloaded as the servers have been shut. We also understand that some other users who had not opted for the closed test are also getting this message. This is a technical error and we are working on resolving it”.

BGMI is not yet available to play

It turns out that the game was not supposed to be shown available on Play Store and it was a glitch that gave the impression that the game was back already. It should be noted that the App Store did not list the game, so the issue was only seen on Google Play Store.

As the company revealed, the game is not playable at the moment.

The reports of the government lifting the ban on BGMI first came on Friday, after which Krafton also issued a statement expressing its gratitude to the Indian regulators for allowing the game back. However, it does not appear that the game will be back for a while as it is still under beta testing.

Some reports have claimed that the game has been unbanned for a temporary period of three months during which it would be under monitoring by the government. If the game is found to not violate any regulations that previously resulted in its ban, then it could be allowed on a permanent basis.