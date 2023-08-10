BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups

In May, BGMI made a comeback in the Indian gaming ecosystem for a 3-month trial period after the ban on it was lifted by the Indian authorities. Now, Krafton has announced a $150 million investment in Indian gaming startups to strengthen its hold on the market. The BGMI trial will end in the next two weeks and we'll get to know if the game is going to stay or if it will again go under inspection by the Indian government.

India is among the most popular countries for mobile battle royale games and Krafton had more than 30 million BGMI users in the country as per SensorTower. With the increasing number of users, Krafton aims to make a lasting impact in India.

Krafton's investment in Indian gaming

According to a Tech Radar report, Krafton is all set to contribute to the Indian gaming revolution and has outlined plans to channel an additional $150 million investment into the country over the span of 2-3 years. This commitment follows the approval to trial its renowned battle royale game BGMI in the Indian gaming market.

“We continue to hold a long-term view on India and its vibrant startup ecosystem, and we understand perfectly well that there are a number of reasons that can impact a company's performance, including market conditions and consumer sentiment, among others, and we at Krafton will continue to support them,” Tech Radar quoted the firm as saying.

The announcement by Krafton stated that it has invested over $140 million in 11 Indian startups and the local gaming ecosystem in the last three years. The company's Indian investments include Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Pratilipi, Kuku FM and more.

This investment will strengthen the local ecosystem of the Indian gaming market. With India attracting investors in the gaming industry, Krafton has joined hands with Indian authorities for the necessary support.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, chief executive of Krafton India said, “We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact, and we are excited to achieve new milestones in our journey to unlock the country's full potential as a global gaming powerhouse.”