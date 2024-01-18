Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1

In a strategic move, Activision Blizzard is tightening its grip on unfair play within Call of Duty, announcing that the game will now automatically close if it detects mouse and keyboard players activating aim assist. The gaming giant, through its anti-cheat technology called Ricochet, aims to put an end to the use of third-party devices like XIM, Cronus Zen, and ReaSnow S1, which have long allowed players to blend the precision of mouse and keyboard with the advantages of aim assist and reduced recoil from controllers.

Aim Assist Under Scrutiny

Activision issued a warning through a tweet, stating that Ricochet's updated security detection systems will identify and close the Call of Duty application on PC when it detects the improper activation of aim assist by mouse and keyboard users. According to the official statement, repeated use of such tools may lead to further account actions, signaling a stricter stance against unfair gameplay advantages, The Verge reported.

The widely used devices like XIM, Cronus Zen, and ReaSnow S1 act as a bridge for controllers on both PC and consoles. When used improperly, these devices provide players with an unfair advantage, such as reducing or eliminating recoil. Activision has been actively working on refining its Ricochet anti-cheat system to detect and take action against players using these third-party tools.

The Battle Against Virtual Controllers

In a blog post from April 2023, the Ricochet team explained the potential for abuse with these devices and their negative impact on gameplay fairness. Aim assist has been a contentious topic in the competitive shooter space, designed to aid console players in targeting enemies. However, it was not intended for mouse and keyboard players, who already benefit from the inherent speed and accuracy of their control scheme.

This latest development is believed to specifically target reWASD, a gamepad mapper software increasingly used to reassign keyboard, mouse, and controller inputs. By creating a virtual controller, reWASD enables players to trick the game into enabling aim assist, further highlighting Activision's commitment to maintaining a level playing field for all Call of Duty enthusiasts.

