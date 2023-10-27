Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel

As anticipation for the next installment of Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, continues to grow, gaming enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the previous leaks by a hacker named ‘teapotuberhacker' on GTAForums reveal intriguing details about the game's weapon wheel. While it's essential to remember that the game is still in development, and many aspects might evolve before its release, these leaks offer a glimpse into what players might expect in terms of weaponry. One of the most significant revelations from these leaks is the evolution of the weapon wheel in GTA 6. Let's delve into the leaked information:

This version of the weapon wheel is divided into three distinct sections: Weapons, Equipment, and Gear. Interestingly, this structure appears to draw inspiration from the weapon wheel in Red Dead Redemption 2, which categorizes items into Weapons, Items, and Horse. Moreover, it seems that players will have access to an impressive array of weapons, suggesting a diverse and expansive armory.

In this leaked version, a significant departure from the previous iteration is noticeable. Players will have the ability to wield different weapons in each hand, introducing a new level of combat flexibility. Additionally, an item inventory system is now present at the bottom left of the screen, allowing players to consume various items like trauma kits, pills, cigarettes, and potentially food. However, it's worth noting that the number of weapons one can carry seems to be limited, adding an element of strategy to the gameplay.

The latest leak showcases further refinements in the weapon wheel system. Notably, the ability to hold different weapons in each hand seems to have been removed. The quick inventory has been repositioned to the center left of the screen, streamlining the user interface. Nevertheless, the maximum number of weapons a player can carry remains restricted, requiring careful selection and management of their arsenal.

In this revealing video, an enemy NPC takes aim at the protagonist, Jason. Following a close encounter with danger, a message appears on the top-left corner of the screen, displaying the message, "You are injured. Your Health will regenerate slowly, open your Weapon Wheel and use a recovery item to replenish your Health faster." This feature hints at a dynamic health regeneration system, adding an intriguing dimension to the gameplay.

While these leaks offer a glimpse into the development of GTA 6, it's important to remember that game development is a fluid process, and these details may evolve further before the game's official release. Nonetheless, these insights into the evolving weapon wheel system provide gamers with plenty of food for thought and generate excitement for what promises to be another addition to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.