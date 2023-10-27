Icon
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel

Get ready for GTA 6 with exclusive leaks revealing a dynamic weapon wheel system. Here's a sneak peek into the game's weaponry.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 22:51 IST
Excitement builds as GTA 6 announcement speculation grows
GTA 6
1/6 The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as a new theory regarding the announcement of GTA 6 has surfaced online. While it's important to approach this with caution, it's hard not to be intrigued by the intriguing method used by a dedicated fan to make their prediction. (rockstargames.com)
GTA 6
2/6 On September 30, 2023, a Twitter user, formerly known as @GTAVInewz, shared a fascinating image that offered insight into what they believe could be the announcement date for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series by Rockstar Games. According to their theory, we might hear about the game on October 3, 2023. (Pexels)
GTA 6
3/6 The foundation of this theory was laid on September 29, 2023, when Rockstar Games posted an image featuring two GTA Online characters standing in front of the iconic Vinewood sign, with the moon looming in the background. The fan account posited that the studio intentionally incorporated the "VI" sign (possibly hinting at GTA 6) and the moon as a teaser for the impending announcement. (GTA)
GTA 6
4/6 What makes this theory even more fascinating is its connection to the phase of the moon shown in the image, which, according to the theory, will align with October 3, 2023, in the real world. Additionally, the theory suggested that "VI" could stand for Vice City, a location beloved by GTA fans. (@RockstarGames)
GTA 6
5/6 To add a sprinkle of intrigue, the user delved into the announcement and release dates of some of Rockstar's previous game titles: 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 release date: October 26, 2018; Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement date: October 18, 2016, Grand Theft Auto 5 release date: September 17, 2013; Grand Theft Auto 5 announcement date: October 25, 2011; Red Dead Redemption release date: May 18, 2010; Red Dead Redemption announcement date: February 3, 2009; Grand Theft Auto 4 release date: April 29, 2008 (REUTERS)
GTA 6
6/6 Interestingly, all of these dates fell on a Tuesday. Building on this pattern, the user concluded that Rockstar might unveil the next GTA game on an upcoming Tuesday. While this theory has sparked enthusiasm within the gaming community, it's important to remember that it remains speculative, and many are approaching it with a healthy dose of scepticism. The mystery surrounding GTA 6's announcement continues to captivate fans as they eagerly await any official word from Rockstar Games. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Leaked GTA 6 details unveil an evolving weapon wheel system, offering players a glimpse into the future of Grand Theft Auto's arsenal. (@RockstarGames)

As anticipation for the next installment of Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, continues to grow, gaming enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the previous leaks by a hacker named ‘teapotuberhacker' on GTAForums reveal intriguing details about the game's weapon wheel. While it's essential to remember that the game is still in development, and many aspects might evolve before its release, these leaks offer a glimpse into what players might expect in terms of weaponry. One of the most significant revelations from these leaks is the evolution of the weapon wheel in GTA 6. Let's delve into the leaked information:

Americas 2021-06-22 20-24-48

This version of the weapon wheel is divided into three distinct sections: Weapons, Equipment, and Gear. Interestingly, this structure appears to draw inspiration from the weapon wheel in Red Dead Redemption 2, which categorizes items into Weapons, Items, and Horse. Moreover, it seems that players will have access to an impressive array of weapons, suggesting a diverse and expansive armory.

Americas 2022-01-20 11-18-26

In this leaked version, a significant departure from the previous iteration is noticeable. Players will have the ability to wield different weapons in each hand, introducing a new level of combat flexibility. Additionally, an item inventory system is now present at the bottom left of the screen, allowing players to consume various items like trauma kits, pills, cigarettes, and potentially food. However, it's worth noting that the number of weapons one can carry seems to be limited, adding an element of strategy to the gameplay.

Americas 2022-06-01 17-16-15

The latest leak showcases further refinements in the weapon wheel system. Notably, the ability to hold different weapons in each hand seems to have been removed. The quick inventory has been repositioned to the center left of the screen, streamlining the user interface. Nevertheless, the maximum number of weapons a player can carry remains restricted, requiring careful selection and management of their arsenal.

Americas 1 2022-08-10 12-27-03

In this revealing video, an enemy NPC takes aim at the protagonist, Jason. Following a close encounter with danger, a message appears on the top-left corner of the screen, displaying the message, "You are injured. Your Health will regenerate slowly, open your Weapon Wheel and use a recovery item to replenish your Health faster." This feature hints at a dynamic health regeneration system, adding an intriguing dimension to the gameplay.

While these leaks offer a glimpse into the development of GTA 6, it's important to remember that game development is a fluid process, and these details may evolve further before the game's official release. Nonetheless, these insights into the evolving weapon wheel system provide gamers with plenty of food for thought and generate excitement for what promises to be another addition to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 22:50 IST
