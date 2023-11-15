Icon
Home Gaming News Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works

Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works

Call of Duty introduces a new fun trick to teach cheaters a lesson. The new feature is called “Splat” and it will cut their parachutes in flight and make them fall to the ground.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 15:57 IST
Icon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty is looking to teach cheaters a lesson with its new “Splat” feature and it is quite funny. Know how the new cheater trick works. (Steam)
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty is looking to teach cheaters a lesson with its new “Splat” feature and it is quite funny. Know how the new cheater trick works. (Steam)

Call of Duty is one of the most-played Activision games which includes an interesting battleground for players with attractive graphics, high player skills, amazing weapons, and more. While players love to play the game, there are a few players who always cheat their way to victory which is unfair to other players. It hampers other players' gaming experience due to cheat codes used by such pranksters. To take matters into its hands, Activision announced a new trick called 'Splat', which will spot these cheaters. And it is quite funny. What CoD will do is cut their parachutes in mid-flight so they hit the ground hard - with a splat! Know more about this Splat feature.

Call of duty splat feature

Call of Duty recently shared a blog announcing the launch of Modern Warfare 3, anti-cheat tricks, and new machine learning features. The blog post introduced a new Ricochet: Anti-Cheat feature with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The new anti-cheat feature is called “Splat” and is intended to spot cheaters and then playfully cut their parachute randomly, sending them crashing to the ground.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The game mentioned that this feature will spot the cheater when they deploy the cheat code. Call of Duty also said that it has dealt with cheaters in private and gathered all their account information. Now, with the new warzone, the game will actively address in a fun way to improve the gaming experience for innocent players who actually own skills to dominate the battlefield.

The spalt feature also has the ability to play with cheaters' gaming velocity which will conduct a bunny hop into a sudden 10000-foot drop which makes them out of the game instantly. There were a few tricks which the developers of the game shared and there will be more such features in the upcoming launch. Now, the cheating tricks will soon be disabled with the game's active initiative to make the warzone interesting and fun for the players. Call of Duty said, “Prevention is key to the continued evolution of RICOCHET: Anti-Cheat.”

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 15:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon