Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works

Call of Duty is one of the most-played Activision games which includes an interesting battleground for players with attractive graphics, high player skills, amazing weapons, and more. While players love to play the game, there are a few players who always cheat their way to victory which is unfair to other players. It hampers other players' gaming experience due to cheat codes used by such pranksters. To take matters into its hands, Activision announced a new trick called 'Splat', which will spot these cheaters. And it is quite funny. What CoD will do is cut their parachutes in mid-flight so they hit the ground hard - with a splat! Know more about this Splat feature.

Call of duty splat feature

Call of Duty recently shared a blog announcing the launch of Modern Warfare 3, anti-cheat tricks, and new machine learning features. The blog post introduced a new Ricochet: Anti-Cheat feature with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The new anti-cheat feature is called “Splat” and is intended to spot cheaters and then playfully cut their parachute randomly, sending them crashing to the ground.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The game mentioned that this feature will spot the cheater when they deploy the cheat code. Call of Duty also said that it has dealt with cheaters in private and gathered all their account information. Now, with the new warzone, the game will actively address in a fun way to improve the gaming experience for innocent players who actually own skills to dominate the battlefield.

The spalt feature also has the ability to play with cheaters' gaming velocity which will conduct a bunny hop into a sudden 10000-foot drop which makes them out of the game instantly. There were a few tricks which the developers of the game shared and there will be more such features in the upcoming launch. Now, the cheating tricks will soon be disabled with the game's active initiative to make the warzone interesting and fun for the players. Call of Duty said, “Prevention is key to the continued evolution of RICOCHET: Anti-Cheat.”

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!