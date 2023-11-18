Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too

Are you a Pokemon fan? There is some very exciting news for you. You can now meet your favorite Pokemon character Pikachu in real life. DLF Malls and the Pokémon Company are collaborating to organize the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR. This event is scheduled over three weekends in November and December. This event will provide a fun experience for people of all ages. In this event, Pokemon fans will be able to meet Pikachu and enjoy participating in interactive activities, with a chance to win exclusive Pokemon goodies. So, if you are in Delhi-NCR, do not miss this exciting event.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pokemon Mela events

The first Pokemon Mela has already started at DLF Mall of India, Noida, from November 17 and will continue till 19. This will be followed by DLF Avenue, Saket, on December 2 and 3, and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, on December 8 and 9. If you are a huge Pokemon fan, this event will fill you with nostalgia after dance performances and parades by Pikachu, to be held in public for the first time in India. You can also grab the opportunity to meet Pikachu and Visitors will get to participate in exciting quiz contests to display their Pokemon knowledge and win prizes. Pokemon GO fans can enjoy special Pokestops in the Pokemon GO app. There is something for everyone at the event including exciting free gifts for all Pokemon fans visiting.

Pokemon Mela in Delhi NCR is a series of initiatives planned by the Pokemon Company to enhance the presence of Pokemon in India and create opportunities for people to interact with Pokemon in real life.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!