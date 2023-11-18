Icon
Home Gaming News Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too

Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too

DLF Malls and Pokemon are joining hands to organize the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 18:03 IST
Icon
Best features of Xbox Game Pass in 2023 that will boost gaming experience
Pokemon Go
1/6 If you want to get your hands on a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, know that there are some lesser-known benefits that come with the membership.  (HT Tech)
Pokemon Go
2/6 Partner games: You can access EA Play across console, cloud and PC, as well as our recently launched partnership with Riot Games such as member-exclusive content for League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot titles with the Ultimate subscription. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/6 Day one access: You can also access new games from Xbox Game Studios as well as franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games and more on day one including upcoming hits like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends  (Microsoft)
image caption
4/6 Smart TV support: You can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox App without a console while connecting it either with Samsung 2021 or Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/6 Exclusive content and perks: For your favourite games such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, MultiVersus updates and DLCs are available at no extra cost.   (Microsoft)
Pokemon Go
6/6 Lifestyle and entertainment options: Need a break from gaming? The Game Pass Ultimate also offers plenty of lifestyle and entertainment perks and member-only benefits like 3-month free trials of Apple TV+ or Calm Premium.   (Xbox)
Pokemon Go
icon View all Images
Pokemon GO fans can enjoy special Pokestops in the Pokemon GO app and meet Pikachu during the event. (Representative image) (REUTERS)

Are you a Pokemon fan? There is some very exciting news for you. You can now meet your favorite Pokemon character Pikachu in real life. DLF Malls and the Pokémon Company are collaborating to organize the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR. This event is scheduled over three weekends in November and December. This event will provide a fun experience for people of all ages. In this event, Pokemon fans will be able to meet Pikachu and enjoy participating in interactive activities, with a chance to win exclusive Pokemon goodies. So, if you are in Delhi-NCR, do not miss this exciting event.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pokemon Mela events

The first Pokemon Mela has already started at DLF Mall of India, Noida, from November 17 and will continue till 19. This will be followed by DLF Avenue, Saket, on December 2 and 3, and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, on December 8 and 9. If you are a huge Pokemon fan, this event will fill you with nostalgia after dance performances and parades by Pikachu, to be held in public for the first time in India. You can also grab the opportunity to meet Pikachu and Visitors will get to participate in exciting quiz contests to display their Pokemon knowledge and win prizes. Pokemon GO fans can enjoy special Pokestops in the Pokemon GO app. There is something for everyone at the event including exciting free gifts for all Pokemon fans visiting.

Pokemon Mela in Delhi NCR is a series of initiatives planned by the Pokemon Company to enhance the presence of Pokemon in India and create opportunities for people to interact with Pokemon in real life.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 18:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon