Icon
Home Gaming News CD Projekt's Phantom Liberty gets 'very positive' rating on Steam

CD Projekt's Phantom Liberty gets 'very positive' rating on Steam

CD Projekt's flagship game "Cyberpunk 2077", received a "very positive" rating on the Steam platform that sells digital copies of games for PCs.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 17:19 IST
Icon
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews.
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews. (Cyberpunk 2077.net)
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews.
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews. (Cyberpunk 2077.net)

Phantom Liberty, the long-awaited expansion to Polish video game developer CD Projekt's flagship game "Cyberpunk 2077", received a "very positive" rating on the Steam platform that sells digital copies of games for PCs.

Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt's first major game premiere since bug-ridden launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020, got the positive response based on 1,215 user reviews just few hours after its launch on Tuesday.

Cyberpunk 2077, which is on sale at a 40% discount, has led the top sellers chart on the Steam platform since Monday, after CD Projekt released a free update 2.0 to the game on Sept. 21 and as Phantom Liberty is only available to owners of the Cyberpunk game. Phantom Liberty was in second place in Steam's chart.

"So far, all the parameters of the expansion look very good," Trigon DM analyst Kacper Kopron said in a note to clients. But he also said some investors might want to take profits now.

At 0805 GMT CD Projekt's shares were down 2.8%. The shares had risen nearly 24% in three days in June after the premiere date for Phantom Liberty was announced.

The expansion was released on PC and current-generation consoles. It offers a spy-thriller adventure, featuring Keanu Reeves, known from Cyberpunk 2077, who is back in the role of Johnny Silverhand and Idris Elba, who is playing the completely new character of Agent Solomon Reed.

The price of the expansion had been set at 99 zlotys ($22.74) for all platforms.

Phantom Liberty's PC version scored 89 points on the Metacritic 100-point scale after 47 critic reviews, with PlayStation 5 version scoring 88 points based on 43 critic reviews and Xbox Series X|S version hitting 89 points based on 12 critic reviews.

"Phantom Liberty is Cyberpunk 2077 at its best. CD Projekt Red has taken the lessons from the original release and focused on the parts that mattered most to deliver a thrilling and impactful experience...", GameSpot, an American video gaming website, said in a review.

Just after the launch of "Phantom Liberty" on Tuesday, the number of players simultaneously playing Cyberpunk 2077 reached 167,465 on Steam.

The expansion is the last project to be developed on CD Projekt's own technology RED Engine, with the company switching to external Unreal Engine for its upcoming developments, that include Cyberpunk sequel.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 17:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews.
CD Projekt's Phantom Liberty gets 'very positive' rating on Steam
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village coming on iPhone 15 Pro models! Check price, release date and more
PS5 Cricket 24 bundle
Sony India announces PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; Know what it offers
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon