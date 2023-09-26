Icon
Home Gaming News CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty

CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty

Factbox-CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 17:11 IST
Icon
BGMI ki Boli challenge: Win whopping Rs. 5 lakh worth in-game UC; just do this
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
1/5 Battlegrounds Mobile India has come up with new exciting things that attract a number of people. The game has announced a challenge called “BGMI ki Boli” in which players just have to watch a video and spot easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
2/5 Krafton launched the "BGMI ki Boli" campaign as a way to honour the strong bonds formed within the game's diverse players and the distinct languages that have evolved from their interactions. (BGMI/ YouTube)
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
3/5 To take part in the "BGMI ki Boli" challenge people have to watch the campaign video while using screen recording to record a video by pausing on the Easter eggs and verbally calling them out or recording a normal video while spotting the Easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
4/5 Upload the video on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook with the hashtag #BGMIKiBoli and tag the BGMI channel. Then participants have to fill out a form at - https://bit.ly/BGMIKiBoli (BGMI)
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
5/5 The challenge started on September 19 and it will be running till October 1, 2023. The top Easter egg finders will be eligible for a reward as in-game UC valued at Rs.5 lakh. The winner will be announced after the BGMI challenge is over.  (bGMI)
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
View all Images
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday. (Cyberpunk 2077)

Phantom Liberty, the long-awaited expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday on current generation consoles and PCs.

Cyberpunk, announced in 2012, was slotted to surpass the Witcher saga as the Polish studio's biggest title, but delays and game-play issues have marred the title since before its premiere.

Phantom Liberty, the only expansion planned for the game, is seen as a major indicator of whether CD Projekt, once the most highly valued company on the Polish stock market, can win back the trust of players and investors alike.

RECORD SHARE PRICE AHEAD OF THRICE MOVED RELEASE

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially scheduled to be released on April 16, 2020, but its launch was postponed three times until Dec. 10 of the same year.

In the months leading up to the release, CD Projekt's market capitalisation exceeded 40 billion zlotys ($9.28 billion). On the eve of the premiere, the stock closed at 395.80 zlotys per share, after touching a record high of 464.20 zlotys earlier in the week.

RELEASE AND INITIAL REACTION

A few hours after the launch, CD Projekt said pre-orders for the title were estimated at over 8 million copies, well above those for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at over 1 million.

Chief Executive Adam Kicinski said during a news conference the company had not considered a fourth delay, despite the game being riddled with errors.

Cyberpunk was released on PC and older-generation consoles: PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. The PC version was rated 91 out of 100 on review website Metacritic on the day of the release. However, the PS4 version only scored 2.8 out of 10, while the Xbox version was rated 3.7 out of 10.

CD Projekt shares fell more than 8% on the day of the launch alone and lost a quarter of their value to 296.10 zlotys within five days.

RETURNS AND REMOVAL FROM SONY STORE

Following the negative reception, CD Projekt apologised to players and offered a refund.

Within days, Sony removed the digital version of Cyberpunk from its PlayStation Store until further notice due to the processing of returns, although the physical copy for PS4 was still available.

SALES LAG EXPECTATIONS

On Dec. 23, 2020, CD Projekt said it had sold less than 14 million copies of Cyberpunk, lagging the market's expectations for 16.4 million copies sold.

LAWSUIT

At the end of December 2020, CD Projekt's American shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against the company, demanding the court determine whether CD Projekt's actions related to Cyberpunk's release had violated federal regulations by misleading investors and thus leading to losses on their side.

The case was settled in January 2023, with CD Projekt set to pay $1.9 million to the claimants.

CYBER ATTACK

In early February 2021, CD Projekt was targeted by a cyber attack that affected some of its internal systems, including the Cyberpunk source code. This delayed the first major patch for the game, released in late March of the same year.

BACK TO PLAYSTATION STORE

The digital copy returned to the PlayStation Store on June 21, 2021. Within 10 days of its return, it became the most downloaded game on PS4.

NEXT-GENERATION UPDATE

In February 2022, CD Projekt released a Cyberpunk update for next-generation consoles. This release was also delayed after the company allocated additional time to work on the game.

EDGERUNNERS ANIME PROMPTS FRESH INTEREST

In mid-September 2022, the animated series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, debuted on Netflix, sparking a surge in interest in the game. About a week after the series aired, the number of players simultaneously playing the game on the Steam platform rose to 86,000 from 30,000, reaching a level higher than a month after the game's release.

Together with the series premiere, CD Projekt released patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk, including anime-related add-ons. This was the last update for older generation consoles. By this time, the game's sales had exceeded 20 million copies.

SEQUEL IS ANNOUNCED

In early October 2022, CD Projekt presented seven new projects for three franchises, including a Cyberpunk sequel that would be developed by a newly opened studio in North America.

PHANTOM LIBERTY RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED

On June 11, 2023, CD Projekt said the Phantom Liberty expansion would be released in September. Over the next three days, the company's shares gained nearly 24%, exceeding 160 zlotys.

UPDATE 2.0

On Sept. 21, CD Projekt released a free update 2.0 to the base game, featuring various improvements to the game mechanics. In the following weekend, the number of players simultaneously playing the game on Steam reached 169,711.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 17:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village coming on iPhone 15 Pro models! Check price, release date and more
PS5 Cricket 24 bundle
Sony India announces PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; Know what it offers
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
esports
Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon