    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba

    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba

    Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi."

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 10:36 IST
    Tencent
    XD Inc received a licence for a title named "Sausage Party". (AP)
    Tencent
    XD Inc received a licence for a title named "Sausage Party". (AP)

    China's video games regulator on Friday approved 87 new video games for the month of Feburary including titles under Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and NetEase.

    Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

    Alibaba also received an approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi". The authoriy granted NetEase a licence for its mobile game titled "Journey to the West: Shikong".

    XD Inc received a licence for a title named "Sausage Party".

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 10:27 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges