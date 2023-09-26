Icon
Home Gaming News Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games

Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games

eSports tickets running up to 1,000 yuan ($137) at the Asian Games.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 07:19 IST
Icon
esports
Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games. (Bloomberg)
esports
Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games. (Bloomberg)

ESports tickets costing up to $137 are like gold dust at the Asian Games with desperate fans signing up multiple times through a lottery system in hope of seeing their gaming heroes live.

For the unlucky ones, they have instead waited outside the gates of the futuristic-looking Hangzhou Esports Center, craning their necks to look inside the official Games buses passing through.

ESports is making its debut as a medal event in the Chinese city, seen as a major step towards the Olympics one day, with renowned gamers such as South Korea's Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok in action.

Medals are up for grabs in seven gaming titles, including Arena of Valor, League of Legends and EA Sports FC Online.

Underlining just how popular it is, eSports is the only competition at the Games where tickets were allocated through an initial online lottery, before being opened up last week for direct purchase.

Tickets run up to 1,000 yuan ($137), making eSports one of the most expensive events to watch at the Asiad.

"Getting tickets for this eSports competition was quite intense," said Xu Kezhen, a 20-year-old fan at the swish venue.

"I had to try five or six times before finally getting one. Everyone wants to come and support the Chinese team and their favourite players, so there is a rush to grab the tickets and show their support."

The hassle and expense did not deter Zhao Xiaohan, who signed up for all possible lotteries before eventually winning a prized spot.

"It felt like quite a challenge to secure the ticket and luck played a role as well," Zhao, 23, said.

Another lucky spectator, Jiang Xinyou, 29, said: "I really wanted to see the Chinese team play but I wasn't able to get tickets for those matches."

Those who made it inside the 4,500-capacity arena waved lightsticks and cheered as two-dimensional "heroes" fought onscreen, controlled by athletes furiously swiping on their phone screens.

Games organisers, who have not said how many tickets they are releasing in total, require spectators to register their identification documents when buying tickets and show them when entering the venue in an effort to prevent scalping.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 07:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
esports
Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games
Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon