Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date

Fortnite fans have been waiting for a long time now for the new season to arrive. Now, the game has finally revealed the dates for the launch and the excitement of the players is only growing with each hour passing. The Fortnite chapter 4 will be made available to gamers from November 3, 2023, which is today. However, there is a catch for Fortnite players who have been playing the game since its beginning. Check what surprise the game might bring.

Fortnite chapter 4

Fortnite through their official X (formerly Twitter) released a new teaser trailer that shows various glimpses of the old locations which players are assuming that the game might be bringing its original map back to the game. This news can come as a treat to players who have been through various changes with the game since its beginning. It would be nostalgic as well as fun for them to revisit their old memories. Along with the map, the game might also introduce some classic skins as well.

Soon after the rollout of the new season, the player will be able to install the update and experience the OG map and the skin such as Renegade Raider skin and the Royale Bomber skin. These are some of the skins which will make the game more nostalgic. Note that the map and skin were available in the 2018 version. The X post by Fortnite also said, “Rolling back the clock to 2018 …only two more days.” Although the new season will be based on the original theme, you'll be seeing a mix of advanced features as well that will keep you hooked to the game.

With season 5 coming, players will be able to see new advancements in the game and there is speculation that the upcoming season might feature a new black hole and the original character designs. However, everything about the game will be confirmed during its release. Till then, hold tight to travel back in time because the game is taking you 5 years back to the past map with new weapons, skins, and more.