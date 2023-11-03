Icon
Home Gaming News Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date

Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date

Exciting news for gamers! Fortnite is bringing its original map back to the game with the release of Chapter 4. Check the release date and what’s new.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 14:23 IST
Icon
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite chapter 4 is releasing today, November 3, 2023. (Fortnite / Epic Games)
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite chapter 4 is releasing today, November 3, 2023. (Fortnite / Epic Games)

Fortnite fans have been waiting for a long time now for the new season to arrive. Now, the game has finally revealed the dates for the launch and the excitement of the players is only growing with each hour passing. The Fortnite chapter 4 will be made available to gamers from November 3, 2023, which is today. However, there is a catch for Fortnite players who have been playing the game since its beginning. Check what surprise the game might bring.

Fortnite chapter 4

Fortnite through their official X (formerly Twitter) released a new teaser trailer that shows various glimpses of the old locations which players are assuming that the game might be bringing its original map back to the game. This news can come as a treat to players who have been through various changes with the game since its beginning. It would be nostalgic as well as fun for them to revisit their old memories. Along with the map, the game might also introduce some classic skins as well.

Soon after the rollout of the new season, the player will be able to install the update and experience the OG map and the skin such as Renegade Raider skin and the Royale Bomber skin. These are some of the skins which will make the game more nostalgic. Note that the map and skin were available in the 2018 version. The X post by Fortnite also said, “Rolling back the clock to 2018 …only two more days.” Although the new season will be based on the original theme, you'll be seeing a mix of advanced features as well that will keep you hooked to the game.

With season 5 coming, players will be able to see new advancements in the game and there is speculation that the upcoming season might feature a new black hole and the original character designs. However, everything about the game will be confirmed during its release. Till then, hold tight to travel back in time because the game is taking you 5 years back to the past map with new weapons, skins, and more.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 14:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon