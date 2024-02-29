 Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21 | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21

Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21

Get ready for action! Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches globally on March 21, featuring iconic maps, cross-platform progression, and exciting gameplay modes.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 13:28 IST
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches globally on March 21, featuring iconic maps and cross-platform progression. (Call of Duty)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is gearing up for a worldwide release on March 21, marking the end of its limited beta phase through 2023. This highly anticipated free-to-play game will be accessible on both iOS and Android platforms, offering an immersive experience with iconic maps such as Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Developed by Activision, the studio recently acquired by Microsoft for $69 billion, the mobile version promises a seamless shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and consoles.

Diverse Maps and Exciting Game Modes

At launch, players can dive into the action on Verdansk and Rebirth Island, well-known large-scale battle royale arenas. The game will also feature multiplayer maps like Shipment, Scrapyard, and Shoot House, accompanied by engaging modes such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy, and Domination.

Cross-Platform Progression

One of the standout features is the shared progression system. Players can earn XP on the mobile platform, contributing to their overall player level and battle pass across mobile, PC, and console. Weapon-level progression is also synchronized, allowing players to enhance their arsenal while on the go.

Mobile Customizations and Controller Support

Activision has tailored the mobile experience with various customizations, including controller support for those who prefer physical inputs over on-screen controls. Players can fine-tune the HUD, and virtual joysticks, and choose performance or graphics modes, mirroring the console gaming experience.

Activision utilised the past year to refine Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, gathering feedback and addressing bugs during its limited release in countries like Australia, Chile, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia. The preview version showcases a level of detail and performance comparable to its console counterparts.

Pre-Registration

Building on the success of Call of Duty: Mobile, which saw 100 million downloads, Warzone Mobile has already garnered 50 million pre-registrations. Enthusiasts can pre-register on the official Call of Duty website, unlocking exclusive in-game rewards like a skin, weapon blueprint, vinyl, and emblem before the global launch on March 21.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 13:28 IST
