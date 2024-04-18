Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: Check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18 and get your hands on free weapon skins, diamonds, gloo walls and more!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18:In recent weeks, a plethora of events have been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX, offering players an opportunity to get their hands on exciting in-game items such as weapon skins, avatars, gloo walls, loot create, armor crate, and more. Moreover, the Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update has now been released and it brings new features along with improvements to existing mechanics and characters. Check out the details of this update below.
Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update
The Garena Free Fire MAX OB44 update brings multiple battle royale missions - New Villain Conquest and Mechadrake Trial, both of which will earn you Mechadrake Points. Additionally, the update also brings back the Zombie Hunt but with a new map. A New Dragon Airdrop has also been added in the Clash Squad mode with items including Dragon Freeze, EMP Grenade, Dragon Sprinters and Dragonling.
So, if you wish to take advantage of all these new additions, then check out the Garena Free Fire OB44 update. Alternatively, you can also get your hands on free in-game items like weapon skins, gloo walls and more with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18
VNY3MQWNKEGU
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
