 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins! | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: Get exciting weapon skins with the new SCAR Ring event! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19 and know how to ger rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 10:08 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
icon View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 19. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19:With the OB44 update, Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a ton of new features and gameplay tweaks that players can enjoy. The standout features of the update include the New Villain Conquest and Mechadrake Trial missions as well as the reinstated Zombie Hunt mode. These changes bring excitement and promise fun for players. Alongside this, the SCAR Ring event is still going on, offering menacing weapon skins. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX SCAR Ring event

Like most other events, the SCAR Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX is also a luck royale type of event. This means players just need to spend diamonds or gold to earn rewards, instead of having to complete certain objectives. That said, players should note that not all of the spins will offer the desired rewards. Thus, to increase the chances of winning, they are advised to make as many spins as possible by spending diamonds.

As rewards, 3 exciting weapon skins are up for grabs - the SCAR Glistening Daystar, SCAR The Beast, and SCAR Paradise. Moreover, players can also get their hands on Universal Ring Tokens, Weapon Loot Crate and Armor Crate.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19

C8F3W6R9K7V2PDBJ

B5W8F4R7K9V3PBDJ

N3R6F9W7K2V8PCBJ

D9F2K7R4W8VX6PBJ

X4R9K3F7W6V8PZBJ

G8W3R6K9F4VZ7PBJ

P2K7F9W4R8V3P0BJ

W6F3R9K7W2V80PBJ

H5R8K9F3W7V20PBJ

Q3F6W8K4R9V07PBJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 10:08 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for april 15: exciting weapon skins up for grabs! garena free fire redeem codes for april 16: grab exciting rewards from scar ring event- details gta 5: fastest car and bike to speed through los santos garena free fire max redeem codes for april 14: grab exclusive in-game rewards now! gta 6 launch gets new boost: rockstar games tells developers to return to office amid backlash gta 6 cyberpunk 2077 hybrid game- i am the law free demo on steam: check full details hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe garena free fire redeem codes for april 14: unlock exclusive goodies today, like weapons, character skins, and more garena free fire redeem codes for april 7: free fire magic cube mayhem event coming soon minecraft bedrock edition tips and tricks: how to locate structures
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new
GTA 6 trailer: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City
GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 18: Tips and tricks to win every battle early

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets