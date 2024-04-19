Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19:With the OB44 update, Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a ton of new features and gameplay tweaks that players can enjoy. The standout features of the update include the New Villain Conquest and Mechadrake Trial missions as well as the reinstated Zombie Hunt mode. These changes bring excitement and promise fun for players. Alongside this, the SCAR Ring event is still going on, offering menacing weapon skins. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX SCAR Ring event

Like most other events, the SCAR Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX is also a luck royale type of event. This means players just need to spend diamonds or gold to earn rewards, instead of having to complete certain objectives. That said, players should note that not all of the spins will offer the desired rewards. Thus, to increase the chances of winning, they are advised to make as many spins as possible by spending diamonds.

As rewards, 3 exciting weapon skins are up for grabs - the SCAR Glistening Daystar, SCAR The Beast, and SCAR Paradise. Moreover, players can also get their hands on Universal Ring Tokens, Weapon Loot Crate and Armor Crate.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19

C8F3W6R9K7V2PDBJ

B5W8F4R7K9V3PBDJ

N3R6F9W7K2V8PCBJ

D9F2K7R4W8VX6PBJ

X4R9K3F7W6V8PZBJ

G8W3R6K9F4VZ7PBJ

P2K7F9W4R8V3P0BJ

W6F3R9K7W2V80PBJ

H5R8K9F3W7V20PBJ

Q3F6W8K4R9V07PBJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!