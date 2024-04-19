 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: Check out what’s new with the Free Fire OB44 update. Also, know how you can free rewards with redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 07:41 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 19. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 19. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19:Garena has finally rolled out its monthly update, the Free Fire OB44 update. Now, the game includes several new features, rewards, events, and more. This gives players a chance to experience a whole new level of thrill. Such timely updates keep the curiosity and excitement among players as they get a chance to explore new themed gaming experiences. Know what's new is introduced to Free Fire with the OB44 update

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update features, rewards, more

The Free Fire OB44 update has several new features such as the New Villain Conquest in the Battle Royale's Bermuda map, Mechadrake Trial, the new Dragon Airdrop, Zombie hunt and more. The Zombie hunt is one of the greatest attractions of the OB44 update with new map and stages. Here players can summon and kill the final boss. Something similar was introduced in one of the BGMI updates.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 18

Additionally, the game has unveiled its exciting rewards which include AUG - Party Animal Skin, Weapon Royale: XM8-Blizzard Brawl, Monster Trucks, and much more. The game will also have new events from where you can receive more in-game rewards. If want to grab free rewards and in-game items, then check the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19:

C8F3W6R9K7V2PDBJ

B5W8F4R7K9V3PBDJ

N3R6F9W7K2V8PCBJ

D9F2K7R4W8VX6PBJ

X4R9K3F7W6V8PZBJ

G8W3R6K9F4VZ7PBJ

P2K7F9W4R8V3P0BJ

W6F3R9K7W2V80PBJ

H5R8K9F3W7V20PBJ

Q3F6W8K4R9V07PBJ

M7R4F9W2K8V3PB8J

L8W3F6R9V2K7P8BJ

C4R7GEDRT5GHE563

D9F2W6R7V3K80PBJ

X5R8F3W9K7V82PBJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19:

Step 1: To redeem the codes, first log in to your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 07:41 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for april 15: exciting weapon skins up for grabs! garena free fire redeem codes for april 16: grab exciting rewards from scar ring event- details gta 6 launch gets new boost: rockstar games tells developers to return to office amid backlash gta 5: fastest car and bike to speed through los santos garena free fire max redeem codes for april 14: grab exclusive in-game rewards now! gta 6 cyberpunk 2077 hybrid game- i am the law free demo on steam: check full details hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe minecraft bedrock edition tips and tricks: how to locate structures remember farmville? here’s why it finally got shut after 11 years gta v cheats for ps5: list of all gta v cheat codes; get stunning booster shot
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new
GTA 6 trailer: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City
GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 18: Tips and tricks to win every battle early
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets