Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19:Garena has finally rolled out its monthly update, the Free Fire OB44 update. Now, the game includes several new features, rewards, events, and more. This gives players a chance to experience a whole new level of thrill. Such timely updates keep the curiosity and excitement among players as they get a chance to explore new themed gaming experiences. Know what's new is introduced to Free Fire with the OB44 update

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update features, rewards, more

The Free Fire OB44 update has several new features such as the New Villain Conquest in the Battle Royale's Bermuda map, Mechadrake Trial, the new Dragon Airdrop, Zombie hunt and more. The Zombie hunt is one of the greatest attractions of the OB44 update with new map and stages. Here players can summon and kill the final boss. Something similar was introduced in one of the BGMI updates.

Additionally, the game has unveiled its exciting rewards which include AUG - Party Animal Skin, Weapon Royale: XM8-Blizzard Brawl, Monster Trucks, and much more. The game will also have new events from where you can receive more in-game rewards. If want to grab free rewards and in-game items, then check the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19:

C8F3W6R9K7V2PDBJ

B5W8F4R7K9V3PBDJ

N3R6F9W7K2V8PCBJ

D9F2K7R4W8VX6PBJ

X4R9K3F7W6V8PZBJ

G8W3R6K9F4VZ7PBJ

P2K7F9W4R8V3P0BJ

W6F3R9K7W2V80PBJ

H5R8K9F3W7V20PBJ

Q3F6W8K4R9V07PBJ

M7R4F9W2K8V3PB8J

L8W3F6R9V2K7P8BJ

C4R7GEDRT5GHE563

D9F2W6R7V3K80PBJ

X5R8F3W9K7V82PBJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19:

Step 1: To redeem the codes, first log in to your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

