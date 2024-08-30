 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how you can redeem codes to get rewards without spending any money or in-game currency. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 08:09 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Grab a chance to win diamonds, vouchers, and more for free
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: After the ban of Garena Free Fire, several players shifted to the newer version of the game which is the Garena Free Fire MAX. The newer version gained much attention in the mobile gaming industry due to intense graphics, gaming themes, and others. Now, the game also offers to redeem codes for players to grab free gifts such as diamonds, vouchers, weapon skins, and other rewards for free. Know more about the redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: What are redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes or we can say redemption codes are 12 to 16-character alphanumeric numbers that consist of exciting in-game rewards for players. Every day the generates new sets of codes which can be availed by only 500 registered  Free Fire MAX players. Also, each code is valid for 24 hours, making the entire process time and luck-sensitive. However, the lucky player can get their hands on loot crates, diamonds, weapon crates, and much more. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30:

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

FFMCF8XLVNKC

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30:

Step 1:  The first you need to do is log in from your official Garena Free Fire MAX account instead of using a guest account.

Step 2: Go to the Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com. Stay away from any other hackable websites.

Step 3: Now, you will be given options to log in via different accounts such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, simply click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 08:09 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for august 28: know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free gta 6 expected pc requirements: prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release garena free fire max redeem codes for august 29: know how to redeem rewards for free gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6 fan imagines pc version with creative steam page concept: here’s how it looks like wordle answer for august 27: check hints, clues and answer to get it right garena free fire max redeem codes for august 27: get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free gta 6 launch: vice city is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition will ps5 pro launch in 2024 or 2025? here’s what we know about the launch timeline gamescom 2024: black ops 6, borderlands 4, civilization vii, and more games announced
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Grab a chance to win diamonds, vouchers, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
best ipad for students

Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, OnePlus Pad and other best student tablets for education
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets