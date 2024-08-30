Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: After the ban of Garena Free Fire, several players shifted to the newer version of the game which is the Garena Free Fire MAX. The newer version gained much attention in the mobile gaming industry due to intense graphics, gaming themes, and others. Now, the game also offers to redeem codes for players to grab free gifts such as diamonds, vouchers, weapon skins, and other rewards for free. Know more about the redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: What are redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes or we can say redemption codes are 12 to 16-character alphanumeric numbers that consist of exciting in-game rewards for players. Every day the generates new sets of codes which can be availed by only 500 registered Free Fire MAX players. Also, each code is valid for 24 hours, making the entire process time and luck-sensitive. However, the lucky player can get their hands on loot crates, diamonds, weapon crates, and much more. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30:

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

FFMCF8XLVNKC

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30:

Step 1: The first you need to do is log in from your official Garena Free Fire MAX account instead of using a guest account.

Step 2: Go to the Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com. Stay away from any other hackable websites.

Step 3: Now, you will be given options to log in via different accounts such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, simply click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!