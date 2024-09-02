 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Know what are the redeem codes and how players can grab free in-game for free. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 08:02 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Battle Royale games such as Free Fire Max have been popularised after the ban of the real Free Fire game. The game includes intensive graphics, modes, different characters, maps, and more. What keeps the game more interesting for players is the free rewards that equip them with weapon crates, loot crates, diamonds, and much more. Know how you can grab these free rewards and manage your inventory effectively.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: What are redemption codes?

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are 12 to 16-digit codes that are a combination of alphabets and numbers. These alphanumeric codes can be redeemed to get in-game rewards for free, therefore, players will not have to spend money or in-game currency to get exclusive rewards. However, the codes can only be accessed on a first come service and it is only available for the first 500 players. Additionally, the code is only eligible for 24 hours, making them time-sensitive.

Also read
Therefore, quickly check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2 and the steps mentioned below to know how to redeem the codes. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: How to redeem codes

 

Step 1: First, log in from your official Garena Free Fire MAX account to redeem codes and avoid using a guest account.

Step 2: Visit the Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com. Make sure to only go to the official website.

Step 3: Now, you will be given options to log in via different accounts such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, simply click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 08:02 IST
