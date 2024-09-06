Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Know how you can get exciting rewards during the Shoes Royale event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Free Fire Max is one of the most popular mobile games that attracts several new players and many have been playing the game for the longest time. However, another thing which makes the game interesting is new events where players get to complete challenges and grab gifts and rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX has rolled out the Shoes Royale event which empowers players with exclusive rewards. Know more about the event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6:What is the Shoes Royale event?
The Free Fire Shoes Royale event enables users to grab style and funky-looking shoes that will allow them to revamp their wardrobe style entirely. Buyers can also grab other gifts such as loot crates, outfits, amor crates, and much more. However, the exclusive rewards include Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Sola, rCuboot Thunder, Cuboot Stars, and Heist Mastermind. Note that to win these rewards, players will have to spin the wheel by spending 9 diamonds. They can also get 11 spins by spending just 90 diamonds.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5
However, if you do not which to spend your in-game currency, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6:
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
X99TK56XDJ4X
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF7MUY4ME6SC
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71725589615986