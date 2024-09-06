Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Free Fire Max is one of the most popular mobile games that attracts several new players and many have been playing the game for the longest time. However, another thing which makes the game interesting is new events where players get to complete challenges and grab gifts and rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX has rolled out the Shoes Royale event which empowers players with exclusive rewards. Know more about the event.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6:What is the Shoes Royale event?

The Free Fire Shoes Royale event enables users to grab style and funky-looking shoes that will allow them to revamp their wardrobe style entirely. Buyers can also grab other gifts such as loot crates, outfits, amor crates, and much more. However, the exclusive rewards include Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Sola, rCuboot Thunder, Cuboot Stars, and Heist Mastermind. Note that to win these rewards, players will have to spin the wheel by spending 9 diamonds. They can also get 11 spins by spending just 90 diamonds.

However, if you do not which to spend your in-game currency, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

