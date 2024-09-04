 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know what are Free Fire redemption codes and how they work.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2024, 08:06 IST
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Graphic-intensive mobile games such as BGMI, Free Fire Max, Call of Duty, and others have become popular among the youth. With different gaming setups, most games offer real-time warzone experiences with different weapons, maps, and characters. However,  Free Fire MAX becomes more interesting when it comes to winning exclusive rewards for free with the help of redemption codes. Know more about the codes and how you can avail them. 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: What are redemption codes?

The Free Fire MAX redeem codes are special codes which allow players to grab exclusive rewards such as bundles, crates, diamonds, vouchers, and much more. These codes are a combination of 12 to 16-digit alphanumeric codes, each consisting of a single reward. Only one redemption code can be redeemed at a time and the reward will be transferred to the user's account within 24 hours. Note that only the first 500 players can redeem the codes for freebies, therefore, players will have to be quick. Now, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 to grab free rewards. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: 

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com

Step 3: Now, login to your account using  Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail. 

Also read: Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, simply click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 08:06 IST
Trending: gta 6 expected pc requirements: prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release garena free fire max redeem codes for september 3: know how to grab freebies gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max redeem codes for september 2: get in-game rewards for free red dead redemption 2: master train, bank, and stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips garena free fire max redeem codes for august 28: know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free red dead redemption 2: get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential gta online offering players double rewards and discounts with new gun running bonuses until september 4 garena free fire max redeem codes for august 30: know how to grab free rewards india to host first bgmi lan event in goa this november: registration now open
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details
Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in India

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets