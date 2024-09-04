Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Graphic-intensive mobile games such as BGMI, Free Fire Max, Call of Duty, and others have become popular among the youth. With different gaming setups, most games offer real-time warzone experiences with different weapons, maps, and characters. However, Free Fire MAX becomes more interesting when it comes to winning exclusive rewards for free with the help of redemption codes. Know more about the codes and how you can avail them.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: What are redemption codes?

The Free Fire MAX redeem codes are special codes which allow players to grab exclusive rewards such as bundles, crates, diamonds, vouchers, and much more. These codes are a combination of 12 to 16-digit alphanumeric codes, each consisting of a single reward. Only one redemption code can be redeemed at a time and the reward will be transferred to the user's account within 24 hours. Note that only the first 500 players can redeem the codes for freebies, therefore, players will have to be quick. Now, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 to grab free rewards.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, login to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Also read: Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, simply click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!