Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Check out the new September Booyah Pass rewards and the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: As the new month has started, Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass for September 2024 has finally been rolled out with amazing rewards. This month's theme is “Ocean Outlaws” which is based around pirates of the sea. If you also want exclusive rewards then this is the perfect time. Free Fire Booyah Pass for September will empower players with new bundles, crates, costumes, and much more. Know more about Free Fire Booyah Pass rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Free Fire Booyah Pass for September rewards
The most attractive rewards of September's Free Fire Booyah pass are the Captain Jaws Bundle and the Captain Tentacles Bundle. However, there are other exciting rewards as well including Ocean Outlaws Avatar, 5x Gold Royale Vouchers, Captain Adventure, Secret Clue Play Card, BP S21 Crate, and much more. The Booyah Pass was commenced on September 1 and it will stay live till September 30, 2024. Note that to grab these exclusive rewards players will have to spend their diamonds (in-game currency).
However, if you are looking for free rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3 and the steps to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3:
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
X99TK56XDJ4X
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Log in with your official Garena Free Fire MAX account to redeem codes. Note that while redeeming codes, the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com. But, stay away from malicious websites.
Step 3: Simply log in via different accounts such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, simply click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
