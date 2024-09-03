Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: As the new month has started, Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass for September 2024 has finally been rolled out with amazing rewards. This month's theme is “Ocean Outlaws” which is based around pirates of the sea. If you also want exclusive rewards then this is the perfect time. Free Fire Booyah Pass for September will empower players with new bundles, crates, costumes, and much more. Know more about Free Fire Booyah Pass rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Free Fire Booyah Pass for September rewards

The most attractive rewards of September's Free Fire Booyah pass are the Captain Jaws Bundle and the Captain Tentacles Bundle. However, there are other exciting rewards as well including Ocean Outlaws Avatar, 5x Gold Royale Vouchers, Captain Adventure, Secret Clue Play Card, BP S21 Crate, and much more. The Booyah Pass was commenced on September 1 and it will stay live till September 30, 2024. Note that to grab these exclusive rewards players will have to spend their diamonds (in-game currency).

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

However, if you are looking for free rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3 and the steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Log in with your official Garena Free Fire MAX account to redeem codes. Note that while redeeming codes, the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com. But, stay away from malicious websites.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29

Step 3: Simply log in via different accounts such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, simply click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!