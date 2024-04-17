 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Free Fire will soon release the awaited OB44 update. Several leaks speculate that the update will drop today. Currently, the advanced version of the server is provided to developers and a few players. However, it will soon be rolled out to other players as well. Additionally, the game has several new events through which players can grab themed rewards by spending their diamonds. But, if you do not want to spend your in-game currency and want free rewards, then know how you can redeem Free Fire codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: What are Free Fire redeem codes?

These are 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code consists of an exciting in-game reward such as outfits, characters, weapon skins, diamonds, bundles, and much more. Note that all these rewards would be free and it will not cost any money. These alpha codes have to be uploaded on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire, Once it's done the rewards will be available in your game within the 24-hour window. Sounds exciting right? Check out the Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17

FFL5D9Q81T7G2N0E

FFW8P4K1I7F3HY6S

FFB2M0A5U9O18R7F

FFE6C8G3X18N4S9H

FFU2V5T78J0I4Y3W

FFZ9B1O3QL6Q8M5K

FF4S7R9H2WF0DQ1P

FI8EQ5Y3N1TF6Q4A

FFX6DI2F3B7L8K9R

FFD9W4Z1Q0O5DU3N

FFS5V8M1DDJ2P6A4

FH7DDR0T3F6DC2G9

FN4Y8Q6U5EDD61B3

FA1P0HX2K9D7L34J

FT3O823G5V1M43I2

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Steps to redeem Free Fire codes

Step 1: To redeem the Free Fire freebie codes, Make sure to log in to your Free Fire Account and not use a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 07:35 IST
