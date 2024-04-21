Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Check out 5 powerful weapons to eliminate enemies

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Have you Just started playing Free Fire and are not sure about which weapon to use? The game offers several different weapons such as Assault Rifles, SMG, LMG, sniper, and others. To select the right weapon, you must explore and play with different guns to understand their functionalities. Also, if you want to know the powerful weapons of Free Fire, then we have curated a list of the 5 best weapons that will eliminate enemies in seconds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Top 5 weapons

AUG: This a powerful assault rifle which works wonders in close shooting and generates a high fire rate. This can eliminate the enemies in just a few shots. M60: Although this gun has higher recoil, the damage it provides is greater. This gun can be used for close to medium-range shooting.

3. AWM: This is a sniper gun which requires a higher-range scope to spot and kill the enemy. It is mostly used for long-range shooting.

4. M14: This gun provides greater accuracy, therefore you do not have to worry about its recoil. It provides higher damage to the enemy and works well at medium-range shooting.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21:

X5R8F3W9K7V82PBJ

C4R7GEDRT5GHE563

D9F2W6R7V3K80PBJ

P9R4W7K3F6V8PBKJ

G7F2W6K9R3V8PBKJ

B3W6F9R7K2V8PBKJ

L8W3FHT6E5Y454WJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the codes, first log in to your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

