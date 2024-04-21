 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Check out 5 powerful weapons to eliminate enemies | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Check out 5 powerful weapons to eliminate enemies

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Check out 5 powerful weapons to eliminate enemies

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Know which Free Fire weapon can help you eliminate enemies quickly. Also, check out the Free Fire redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2024, 09:00 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21.
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21.
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Have you Just started playing Free Fire and are not sure about which weapon to use? The game offers several different weapons such as Assault Rifles, SMG, LMG, sniper, and others. To select the right weapon, you must explore and play with different guns to understand their functionalities. Also, if you want to know the powerful weapons of Free Fire, then we have curated a list of the 5 best weapons that will eliminate enemies in seconds.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Top 5 weapons

  1. AUG: This a powerful assault rifle which works wonders in close shooting and generates a high fire rate. This can eliminate the enemies in just a few shots.
  2. M60: Although this gun has higher recoil, the damage it provides is greater. This gun can be used for close to medium-range shooting.

3. AWM: This is a sniper gun which requires a higher-range scope to spot and kill the enemy. It is mostly used for long-range shooting.

4. M14: This gun provides greater accuracy, therefore you do not have to worry about its recoil. It provides higher damage to the enemy and works well at medium-range shooting.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21:

X5R8F3W9K7V82PBJ

C4R7GEDRT5GHE563

D9F2W6R7V3K80PBJ

P9R4W7K3F6V8PBKJ

G7F2W6K9R3V8PBKJ

B3W6F9R7K2V8PBKJ

L8W3FHT6E5Y454WJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Steps to redeem codes

 

Step 1: To redeem the codes, first log in to your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 09:00 IST
Trending: gta 6: top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets gta 5 tops eu charts: ranks among top 10 downloaded ps4 and ps5 games; gta 6 trailer 2 expected soon garena free fire max redeem codes for april 15: exciting weapon skins up for grabs! gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max redeem codes for april 18: ob44 update brings exciting changes! gta san andreas prequel mod resumes development: new characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled garena free fire max redeem codes for april 16: ob44 update is on the way! gta 5: fastest car and bike to speed through los santos garena free fire redeem codes for april 20: tips and tricks to become pro player earlyuntitled story garena free fire max redeem codes for april 17: nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 21: Check out 5 powerful weapons to eliminate enemies
Free Fire Max release date
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: Avatars, weapons skins and more on offer
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 20
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 20: Tips and tricks to become pro player earlyUntitled Story
GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!

Best Deals For You

10 best coding and programming laptops
Best laptops for programming: From ASUS, HP to Dell: Check out the 10 ultimate code companions
Realme Narzo N53
Realme phones under 20000: Check Realme 11, Realme Narzo 60, Realme Narzo 50, more
Revolutionary Sound Experience
Premium TWS Noise Buds Xero launched with adaptive noise cancellation, Sound+ Algorithm
iQOO 12
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
POCO Unveils Green Variants
POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets