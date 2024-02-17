 Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 video game console sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn

Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn

Sony Corporation slashed the full-year sales forecast for its PlayStation 5 video game console.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Feb 17 2024, 17:08 IST
Video Games Sale on Amazon: Grab up to 65% discount - PS5 NBA 2K22 to Square Enix PS5, check list
ps5
1/5 PS5 NBA 2K22: Amazon is offering a straight 63 percent discount on PS5 NBA 2K22 game. The original price of this game is Rs. 4599, but after the discount, you can get it for only Rs.1718. Apart from this discount, there are other bank offers available. You can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value Rs. 5000. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Sony Ghostwire Tokyo: You can grab this amazing PS5 game at a very low price. Amazon is offering a huge discount of 63 percent. The original cost of this game is Rs.3999. However, you can get it for only Rs.1478. Amazon is also offering a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card Non-EMI transaction on a minimum purchase value Rs.5000.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Xbox Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: If you want this popular Xbox game to be yours, hurry. There is 55 percent discount available on this game. The original price of this game is Rs.3999, but after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 1795. There is a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card EMI minimum purchase value of Rs.5000 available on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Far Cry Yara Edition: This thrilling PS4 game is available on Amazon with a discount of 59 percent. After the discount, you can make it your in just Rs. 1649. Along with this, a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1500 on Federal Bank Credit Card Non EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value Rs. 10000 is also available.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Square Enix PS5- Guardians of Galaxy: This PS5 thrilling game is available on Amazon for just Rs.1399 after a huge discount of 65 percent. To reduce the price further, you use the various bank offers available on Amazon. You can avail a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. (Amazon)
ps5
View all Images
Sony to trim PlayStation 5 video game console sales target, (AP)

Japan's Sony Corporation slashed the full-year sales forecast for its PlayStation 5 video game console and said it plans to list its financial business next year as it focuses on entertainment and image sensors. Sony cut its PS5 sales forecast for the year ending March to 21 million units, from 25 million units previously, after weaker-than-expected sales over the year-end shopping season.

The company said it expects a gradual decline in unit sales from the next financial year and that it does not plan to release any major franchise titles in the coming fiscal year.

Sony, which in 2023 said it was examining a partial spin-off of its financial business, said it plans to list Sony Financial Group in October 2025 and retain a stake of just under 20%.

The company's operating profit in the October-December quarter jumped 10% to 463.3 billion yen ($3.08 billion), beating an average estimate of 428 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by LSEG, as strong performance by the financial, movies and music businesses offset weakness in games.

Known as the inventor of the Walkman, Sony has transformed from an electronics manufacturer into an entertainment and tech behemoth spanning movies, music, games and chips.

Sony sold 8.2 million PlayStation 5 units in the third quarter, which spans the year-end shopping period, compared with 7.1 million units a year earlier.

Operating profit at the games business fell by around a quarter, hit by higher losses from hardware due to promotions and lower sales of first-party titles.

"Sony tried hard with promotions, bundles and discount but the sales target was too ambitious from the get-go," said Serkan Toto, founder of consultancy Kantan Games.

"In the end they will probably land closer to 22-23 million units," Toto added.

Monthly active users on the PlayStation network, a measure of engagement with the platform, reached 123 million units at the end of the quarter from 107 million three months earlier.

Sony said it has sold 10 million copies of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", which launched on Oct. 20, with the company also rolling out a slim version of the console from November to boost sales.

Nintendo last week hiked its full-year Switch forecast to 15.5 million units, from 15 million units previously, as the Kyoto-based company extends the lifecycle of the aging console.

Xbox maker Microsoft is due to share updates on its games business on Thursday amid speculation the company will bring its titles to other platforms.

"If big third-party titles grow that will be a positive factor and we hope to utilise that momentum," Sony President Hiroki Totoki told a news briefing.

Sony, a leading maker of image sensors for smartphones, said profit at its chips division rose 18% on higher sales.

TSMC said last week it will build a second fab in Japan in partnership with companies including Sony in a vote of confidence by the leading contract chipmaker in the country.

Last month Sony scrapped plans for a $10 billion merger of its Indian business with Zee Entertainment which would have created a TV juggernaut.

The Indian market has great growth potential on a long-term basis, Totoki said.

"If we can find another opportunity that would replace this type of plan we will actively look at that and we also need to reformulate our organic growth strategy," Totoki said.

Sony's shares closed down 0.5% ahead of earnings. They have gained 9% this year.

($1 = 150.5400 yen)

Also, read these top stories today:

Bad game! With video-game players increasingly sticking with the titles they've been hooked on for years, leaders in the $184 billion industry are cutting thousands of staffers and canceling riskier projects. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Anti-AI Tech Pact To Keep Polls Pure! Major technology companies signed a pact to voluntarily adopt “reasonable precautions” to prevent AI tools from being used to disrupt democratic elections around the world. Know what it is all about here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Activision in Gamers' Gunsights! Video game maker Activision Blizzard has been hit with a U.S. lawsuit claiming it restricts competition for organised gaming involving its flagship franchise “Call of Duty.” Dive in here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 17:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn
GTA 6 Online
GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Xbox games
Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment to grounded, 4 Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift
Activision Blizzard
'Call of Duty' gamers sue Activision for monopolizing leagues, tournaments
video-game
What's behind the video-game layoffs? Players sticking with old favorites

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets