GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

In recent developments, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has signalled the company's intention to broaden the presence of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games on Netflix Games, buoyed by the success of the GTA Trilogy on the platform. Reports indicate a surge of interest in GTA titles on Netflix following rumours last fall of a potential collaboration between the two entities. Ultimately, Netflix confirmed the inclusion of the GTA Trilogy in its gaming service lineup, much to the delight of fans, the performance was seamless, particularly on devices such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Speculation abounds regarding which GTA instalments may join the Netflix Games roster in future. While conventional wisdom might suggest the inclusion of older titles, such as GTA 4 or GTA 5, recent precedents, such as the successful performance of Resident Evil Village on select tablets, also hint at broader possibilities for the franchise's expansion on the platform.

GTA 6 Trailer Sparks Surge in Interest

Zelnick's optimism stems from the substantial traction gained by the GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games, especially in the wake of the unveiling of the GTA 6 trailer, according to a report by Business Insider. During an earnings call, Zelnick highlighted the trailer's profound impact, describing it as having a "halo effect across the entire franchise," thereby catalyzing heightened interest in GTA across various platforms, including Netflix Games. Notably, the GTA 6 trailer garnered widespread attention online, amassing over 174,000,000 views within a mere two months, Dexerto reported.

Characterising the partnership with Netflix as a "resounding success," Zelnick expressed enthusiasm for expanding the GTA presence on the platform. He articulated the company's eagerness to collaborate further with Netflix, contingent upon favourable consumer reception and economically viable arrangements. While the focus of Netflix Games primarily revolves around mobile gaming, the specific GTA titles slated for inclusion in the future remain uncertain.

As negotiations progress and technological advancements continue to shape gaming experiences, the prospect of additional GTA titles finding a home on Netflix Games appears increasingly plausible.

