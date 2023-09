GTA 5 cheats: Check Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

GTA 5 cheats: Grand Theft Auto has been one of the longest-running and the best gaming franchises in history. Since the original GTA in 1997, the series has attracted gamers due to its fast-paced and action-packed storyline, sandbox gameplay, and the multitude of missions on offer. The current version, GTA 5, is considered one of the best games in history, becoming the second best-selling video game of all time. The game puts players in the shoes of three characters - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Apart from story missions, players can also engage in a host of other activities in GTA 5, such as carrying out heists, impounding vehicles, setting up businesses, tuning up their rides, doing yoga, playing tennis, and more.

GTA 5 is also one of the very few games that allows players to enter cheats to gain an advantage. With GTA 5 cheats, players can spawn vehicles, get health and armor, enable special abilities, change gameplay dynamics, and more. So, if you're a GTA 5 player and haven't used cheats in the game before, we urge you to do so, as it can certainly provide a gameplay boost.

Check out GTA 5 cheats for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Caution: Do note that cheats only work in GTA V Story Mode and not in GTA Online. Moreover, trophies get disabled if cheats are applied.

GTA V cheat codes for PC

PAINKILLER: Become invincible for five minutes

TOOLUP: Get all weapons

TURTLE: Full health and armour

POWERUP: Recharge special ability

CATCHME: Fast run

GOTGILLS: Fast swim

HOPTOIT: Jump higher

FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level

LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level

DEADEYE: Expert aim

HOTHANDS: Exploding punch

HIGHEX: Exploding bullets

INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets

LIQUOR: Make your character drunk

SKYDIVE: Get a parachute

SKYFALL: Fall from the sky without parachute

MAKEITRAIN: Change weather conditions to overcast

SNOWDAY: Slippery cars

FLOATER: Activate low gravity

SLOWMO: Slow Motion gameplay

JRTALENT: Play as any NPC in GTA 5

TRASHED: Spawn a garbage truck

BARNSTORM: Spawn a stunt plane

BANDIT: Spawn a BMX bicycle

BUZZOFF: Spawn an armed helicopter

FLYSPRAY: Spawn a crop duster plane

HOLEIN1: Spawn a golf cart

COMET: Spawn a sports car

RAPIDGT: Spawn a different sports car

VINEWOOD: Spawn a limousine

ROCKET: Spawn a motorcycle

OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike

GTA V cheat codes for PS4, PS5

Max Health and Armor: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Invincibility: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Give Weapons: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Slow Motion Aim: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Drunk Mode: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Sliding Vehicles: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn PCJ-600: MotorcycleR1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Comet: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Sanchez: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trash master: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

GTA V cheat codes for Xbox Series X, Series S

Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Weapons: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Sliding Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trash master: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid: GT RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT