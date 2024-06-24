 GTA 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player DLC featuring Trevor and Clifford AI | Gaming News
A fan has discovered an unreleased soundtrack from a cancelled Grand Theft Auto 5 single-player expansion, shedding light on Rockstar Games' initial plans for the game's story mode content.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2024, 11:17 IST
A fan has reportedly discovered an unreleased soundtrack from a cancelled single-player expansion for Grand Theft Auto 5. Developer Rockstar Games has supported GTA 5's online mode for several years, but the single-player mode did not receive any planned add-on content to expand the game's narrative.

Rockstar's Explanation for Missing DLCs

Rockstar explained the absence of GTA 5's single-player DLCs in 2017, citing the resources needed for GTA Online support and the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. In 2019, dataminers found that GTA Online's Diamond Casino DLC was part of a cancelled single-player expansion. Other multiplayer DLCs, like the Doomsday Heist, also used assets from planned story DLCs, including a zombie apocalypse, a Trevor-focused story called Agent Trevor, and a casino heist.

Details of the Unreleased Soundtrack

In November 2023, a GTA 5 leak referenced story DLC again, specifically the Trevor-centric expansion involving espionage and jetpacks. Now, Twitter user GTAFocal has apparently uncovered an unused soundtrack from one of the planned single-player DLCs. The track, named Clifford, is believed to be from the Agent Trevor expansion. Clifford is also the name of the antagonistic AI in GTA Online's Doomsday Heist DLC.

Fans' Reaction and Future Prospects

The unreleased soundtrack aligns with the assets from the 2023 database leak and in-game items introduced in the Doomsday Heist DLC. It suggests that Rockstar may have planned for Trevor to confront Clifford, but repurposed the content for a GTA Online expansion instead. The approximately three-and-a-half-minute tune suggests an action-packed encounter, potentially from a set piece sequence or the final mission of the DLC.

Fans are disappointed by the cancellation of the Agent Trevor DLC and other planned expansions for GTA 5's story mode. However, it is understandable that Rockstar's resources were stretched thin with GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2. As the studio moves toward the confirmed fall 2025 launch of GTA 6, it is unlikely that any of GTA 5's planned single-player expansions will be released.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets