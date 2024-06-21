 Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions | Gaming News
Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions

Rockstar Games surprises fans with plans to expand GTA 5 despite GTA 6 hype. New updates and content for GTA Online promise ongoing excitement beyond the upcoming title's release.

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions
Rockstar Games surprises fans with new GTA 5 updates amid anticipation for upcoming GTA 6 release. (Rockstar Games)

In a surprising move, Rockstar Games has assured fans that it's not placing all its bets on the highly anticipated GTA 6. Despite the buzz surrounding the upcoming title, the gaming giant has unveiled plans for significant expansions to its current flagship, GTA 5.

Commitment to GTA Online Continues

The recent announcement comes on the heels of speculation that GTA Online, an integral part of GTA 5's enduring popularity, might fade into obscurity with the imminent release of GTA 6. However, Rockstar's latest move quashes such concerns, hinting at a robust roadmap for GTA Online well into the future.

Also read: GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, trailers, characters and all that we know till now

Buried discreetly within an update about the 'Bottom Dollar' expansion, Rockstar teased, "Plus, look out for new Drift and Drag Races in the Rockstar Creator, a host of new vehicles, experience updates, and tons more all arriving in GTA Online throughout summer and beyond." This cryptic reference suggests ongoing support and development for the game, despite GTA 6 being slated for a 2025 release.

Also read: Can't get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Exciting Updates Ahead

While GTA 6's impending arrival looms large, Rockstar's commitment to expanding GTA Online indicates a strategy to maintain player engagement beyond the new title's launch. This approach aims to bridge continuity for fans while introducing fresh content and gameplay enhancements.

'The Bottom Dollar' update, set to launch on June 25th, introduces players to Maude Eccles and her new pursuit in bail enforcement within GTA Online. This narrative twist promises action-packed scenarios alongside familiar characters like Vincent Effenburger, adding depth and excitement to the game's universe.

Also read: GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5.5 and Beyond

With GTA 5.5 on the horizon, blending fan-made missions with official content, Rockstar is ensuring that players remain immersed in the world of grand theft auto, even as anticipation for GTA 6 reaches fever pitch.

Rockstar Games appears determined to balance nostalgia with innovation, pledging ongoing support for GTA Online alongside its ambitious plans for GTA 6. As the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates, Rockstar's dual focus on both titles promises a dynamic future for fans of the franchise.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 10:53 IST
